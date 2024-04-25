Irrfan Khan’s son Babil drops PICS with friend hours after his ‘feel like going to baba’ post goes VIRAL; worried fans react

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide and death.

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is one of the most loved star kids. He continues to win audiences’ heart with his humble personality and acclaimed performances in projects like Qala and The Railway Men. He is also been very active on his social media.

However, his latest Instagram story left all his fans worried. In a now-deleted post that went viral on the internet, the star kid expressed his feelings about giving up and going to his father. Hours later, he posted a sweet post with his influencer friend, Prakriti Pavani attracting responses from his worried fans.

Babil Khan drops a cutesy post with his friend

Today, on April 24, a while back, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of images. In a total of three pictures, the first one features the star-kid, followed by cutesy pictures with his friend. He also added a dash of music to it with Rich's Stay With It song in the background.

He accompanied the post with an emotional caption as he expressed, “Oh I know somehow, I know how you love when he plays his fender

It f**ks me up so now I’m takin my turn,

I woke up next to someone new again and I don’t remember,

where I left the keys to my ride home.

Still wishin’ I left them at yours.

It’s so hard not to be yours.”

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, his friend Prakriti Pavani called him, ‘sunsine boy’ and wrote, “Miss you my sunsine boy,” followed by a sun and people hugging emojis.

Fans' reaction to the post

In addition to this, Babil Khan’s anxious fans also thronged his comments section expressing their concern. A fan wrote, “Dont give up man...also, dont put stories like uh did yesterday...,” another fan commented, “Babil giving up is not what Sir(Baba) is known for,” and a third fan expressed, “babil, please hold on, okay? we need you here w us. i need you.”

Days before Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, in the viral Instagram story, Babil expressed, “Sometimes I feel like giving up and going to baba". Although the actor deleted his post, eagle-eyed fans grabbed a screenshot of the same and expressed their concern about such a statement made by him.

Babil was last seen in Netflix’s web-show, The Railway Men.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

