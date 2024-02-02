Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar drops PIC with Tiger Shroff from Jordan; fans point out his ‘Raju pose’

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, and other cast members have been shooting for this film in Jordan since the last few days. The team shot for multiple songs from this film in Jordan. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shared an interesting picture with his team to announce that they have wrapped the film’s Jordan schedule. Now, in a new post, Akshay Kumar thanked the people of Jordan for their love and affection.

Akshay Kumar shares new pic with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff from Jordan

On Friday morning, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Tiger Shroff from their Jordan shoot for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The picture shows both actors in a similar pose, as they looked at Jordan's beautiful landscape. They both stood over a rock, and were seen in all-white outfits. In his caption, Akshay Kumar thanked the people of Jordan for the love and affection that they showered on the team of the film.

“Thank you Jordan for an unforgettable filming experience! The love and affection,the people of Jordan have shown the entire team of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is something I will always cherish! @visitjordan,” wrote Akshay Kumar. Check out the post below!

Fans find Hera Pheri connection in Akshay Kumar’s post

While the picture was from the shoot of Bade Miyan Chote Miyann, fans pointed out a hilarious Hera Pheri connection in the picture. It was Akshay Kumar’s pose in the picture that reminded a few fans of his character Raju from Hera Pheri. One fan wrote, “Sir recreating #Rajupose in jorden during #BMCM shoot,” while another one wrote, “Raju Pose In Jordan.” Check out the comments below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Akshay shared a picture of himself, Tiger Shroff and other cast members covered up in mud as they took a dip in Jirdan’s Dead Sea. “Tired of the same old memes, here’s some new mud-terial This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It’s a ‘wrap’!” he wrote.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a villainous role, while actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F play significant parts in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

