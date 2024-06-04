Disha Patani's rumored BF responds to troll army who blamed him for Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's alleged separation

Unless you don't live under a rock, you must have witnessed separation rumors between cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian dancer, model, and actress Natasa Stankovic, on your newsfeed. In a recent development, she has restored her then-deleted wedding photos with Hardik to her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani's rumored boyfriend, Aleksander Alex Ilic, has been receiving hateful comments on social media amid Natasa and Hardik's separation rumors.

Aleksander is being blamed for allegedly breaking Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's marriage after the fitness trainer was recently spotted with her on a coffee date. He has now responded to some of the trolls on his Instagram handle.

Disha Patani's rumored BF responds to trolls

Many netizens have been dropping negative comments on Aleksander's various posts on his Instagram handle. An Instagram user commented, "hardhik pandiya like button aur sat mein isko gali dene wale bhi (sic)." To which he responded, saying, "should I give you a gali?"

Another Instagram user wrote, "Chhappri button." He reacted, saying, "yes, you are chapri."

Here's how other trolls have reacted in his comment section

"Divorce karwa diya tune Hardik ka," a comment reads on one of his posts on Instagram. "Hardik pandey (pandya) respect button," another comment reads. "Vase tumne sach mein hardik ki wife ko girlfriend bana liya," an Instagram user wrote. "Haan ye to disha ke sath v rehta hai," a comment reads.

Check them out below:

When Aleksander was spotted with Natasa

Recently, Natasa Stankovic was snapped with Aleksander after their coffee date, fueling rumors of trouble in paradise in her marriage with Hardik Pandya. A video of them went viral on social media, where they were spotted coming out of a car together. When the paparazzi asked her to comment on her alleged divorce rumors, she replied, "Thank you so much."

Watch the video here:

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's separation rumors

Speculations of the couple heading for a divorce spread like wildfire after Natasa dropped Pandya from her username on her Instagram handle a few days ago. Natasa had also deleted her wedding pictures with Hardik Pandya back then. Does that mean it was just a mere rumor? Well, we hope that the couple clears the air soon.

Natasa Stankovic married Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July the same year. Later, they renewed their wedding vows in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on February 14, 2023.

