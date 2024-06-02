Sonakshi Sinha receives mushy birthday wish from rumored BF Zaheer Iqbal; latter drops their unseen candid clicks

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the warm response to her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi. The actor played a double role of Rehana and Fareedan in the period drama which has become a popular conversation on the internet. June 2nd marks the 37th birthday of the actress and among the first ones to wish is her rumoured lover Zaheer Iqbal.

Zaheer Iqbal wishes Sonakshi Sinha on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram, the Notebook actor shared a carousel of pictures featuring him with Sonakshi Sinha and they are too adorable to miss. Mostly clicked candidly, the images show them exchanging emotions no less than love and we are not even complaining. See these two adorable humans in love here:-

When Zaheer Iqbal spoke about his relationship with Zaheer Iqbal

For the unversed, the rumored couple worked together in the movie Double XL. Zaheer once addressed his dating rumors with Sonakshi and shared that he doesn't even care anymore. “I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It's good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that”, Iqbal said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When Zaheer said ‘I love you’ to Sonakshi Sinha in his 2022 birthday post

On her 35th birthday, Iqbal shared a video of the actress eating a sandwich and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love, and laughter. P.S. - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other.” The hilarious videos were also accompanied by a picture of them. Check it out:-

More about Sonakshi Sinha’s latest outing Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an 8-episodic series that was released on Netflix on May 1 and also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Indresh Malik, and Taha Shah Badussha among others. The show received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Other than this, Sonakshi has her movie Kakuda awaiting a release.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: When Heeramandi star revealed she sees Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji as her role models