BMCM: Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar trains Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff on sets; fans are impressed; WATCH

The recently unveiled teaser for the much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, created a whirlwind on the internet, amplifying the excitement for this action-packed extravaganza to unparalleled heights. Fans flooded the virtual space with expressions of delight and admiration for the teaser's compelling content.

Adding to the thrill, the film's stars have been consistently treating fans with enjoyable glimpses from the sets. In a recent share, Tiger posted a video showcasing Akshay taking on the role of trainer, or more aptly, putting Tiger's skills to the test.

Akshay Kumar takes on the role of Tiger Shroff's trainer on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sets

Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar hailed as the industry's fitness powerhouses, recently treated fans to a riveting Instagram video. In this adrenaline-packed game, the Student of the Year 2 actor defies gravity, leaping and soaring to catch a ball. The charismatic Akshay takes on the role of a hardcore trainer, turning their beach adventure into a captivating display of fitness finesse. With a lively audience soaking in the action, Tiger captioned the post, "The Khiladi @akshaykumar testing/training the Baaghi."

Take a look:

The video left the Flying Jatt actor's fans in awe, triggering a flood of enthusiastic comments. One user remarked, "If you were a cricketer, you would have been one of the best fielders in the world." Another praised, "TIGER IS THE MOST INSPIRING HERO," while another marveled, "Super stuff... chote Miya kuch bhi kahin bhi pakad sakte hai.... Super bro." Yet another fan cheered, "Killin it Tiggy." The comments stand as a testament to the admiration and inspiration Tiger Shroff evokes with his incredible fitness and skills.

Advertisement

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In addition to the dynamic pairing of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the star-studded cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.

Helmed by director Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-wrote the screenplay with Aditya Basu, and with Suraj Gianani managing the dialogues, BMCM is a production of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Scheduled to hit theaters on the festive occasion of Eid in April, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both the trailer and the music album.

ALSO READ: BMCM Teaser: Katrina Kaif loves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's chemistry; Karan Johar, Genelia dubs film 'blockbuster'