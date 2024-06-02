Raveena Tandon allegedly ATTACKED in Bandra after being accused of rash driving; ‘Please don’t push me’

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of assault and physical abuse.

Raveena Tandon is among the popular actresses in Bollywood. She has been in the industry for quite a long time and enjoys a massive fan following. In a shocking turn of events, the actress mired herself in a controversy after she was accused of abusing and assaulting three in Mumbai’s Bandra in the late hours of Saturday.

Raveena Tandon manhandled after being alleged of assaulting three persons

A video going viral on the internet shows Raveena Tandon defending herself after she was accused of rash driving and hitting three persons at Carter Road near Rizvi College. Dressed in white, the actress was seen surrounded by the victims and locals who attacked her. They were also seen calling the cops while one of the victims claimed, “My nose is bleeding. She assaulted me.”

On the other hand, Raveena requested the onlookers to not record videos and harm anyone. She also urged the mob to not hit her. She said, "Don't push. Please don't hit me," while one could hear the angry crowd screaming, "Maaro isko (Hit her)."

Further, a man who identified himself as Mohammed, a resident of Bandra narrated the entire incident on camera. He claimed, his mother, sister, and niece were passing by Raveena’s home while her driver ran over his mother. He went on to allege that when they confronted him, the driver came out of the car and assaulted his niece and even his mother.

The victim further revealed that the Patna Shuklla actress came out of the car in a drunken state to defend her driver and hit his mother, following which his mother suffered serious head injuries. He went on to claim that he had been waiting at the Khar Police Station for four hours, but the police denied an FIR against the actress.

“They asked us to get it settled out of the police station. But why should we settle scores with them? My mother has been assaulted and I demand justice," he said. Raveena is yet to react on the matter.

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. The comedy-caper also stars Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.