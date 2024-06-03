Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal finally breaks silence on getting trolled for her acting: ‘Opinions shape you as an actor’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released last month. Even after a month, it continues to be a part of the discussion on the Internet. While each character received its fair share of appreciation, Sharmin Segal was subjected to endless trolling for ‘being expressionless’ in the show and her alleged cold behavior towards her co-stars.

The toxicity increased, so much so that the actress had to turn off the comments section of her social media. Now, nearly a month after Sharmin Segal broke her silence on the continuous chatter targeting her on the internet.

Heermandi's Sharmin Segal calls audience 'the king' and highlights the importance of their feedback

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, the Heeramandi actress called audience ‘the king’ and highlighted the importance of the audience’s feedback for a creative person. The actress stated that it gives her a point of view and allows her to be okay with it.

She said, "The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it's very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion – positive or negative. That's one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay."

Sharmin Segal wants to focus on the positives rather than the negatives

In addition to this, the actress went on to mention that she put in a lot of effort to portray the role of Alamzeb in the show. She remains positive and underlines the fact to focus on the positives rather than just emphasizing the negatives.

“I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character. We tend to fixate on the negatives, but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives, and we tend to look over them to some degree,” she opines.

Sharmin Segal reveals she distanced herself from conversations around Alamzeb

Sharmin went on to admit how she maintained a distance from all kinds of discourse surrounding her character after the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. It was just a few days back that she started to read up everything. The actress shared that at one point she was also not looking at many things, but eventually, she realized that she was missing out on the love that she was getting.

Sharmin mentioned she has now been paying attention to the positives. She has been looking through it all. “The audience’s opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself,” she remarked.

Sharmin Segal says as an actor, one signs up for such feedback and constructive criticism

The actress stated that one exposes them as an artist or an actor, ‘positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback’ is destined to come on one’s way. Calling it inevitable, the actress explained that it was good for her to learn different perspectives.

“Opinions shape you as an actor and a human being. These are actual humans responding to you, and it makes you realise how many people you can reach. These opinions are very important,” she said.

Despite receiving a mixed response, the actress is happy to reach a wider audience in the last few weeks, which she ‘could’ve ever connected with in her entire life’. According to Sharmin, through the show people have not only connected with Alamzeb and Sharmin but also with her character of Aastha from debut film Malaal.

She highlighted how her debut film has been on the list of top ten shows following the release of Heeramandi. The actress called it an overall ‘nice experience’ to be able to connect with people globally.

Apart from Sharmin, the show also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha and more. The Netflix series was released on May 1.

