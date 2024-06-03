Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayi had another good weekend in the third week as it earned Rs. 4.40 crore approx, representing a drop of 45 per cent from the previous week. With that, the total gross at the Indian box office went past Rs. 50 crore mark, just above Rs. 52 crore in eighteen days of run.

Internationally, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has grossed USD 3.90 million (Rs.32.60 crore), giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 85 crore. The Prithviraj Sukuram starring film is now amongst the top ten highest-grossing Malayalam films globally. The film looked like would reach Rs. 100 crore, but a big drop internationally in the second weekend due to the release of Turbo killed its chances, even though domestically it held better. The overseas run of the film is almost over, the domestic is still adding well enough to make it reach around Rs. 95 crore.

The box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 35 crore (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.10 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.80 crore

Total - Rs. 52.40 crore

Breaking down its collection, it has grossed nearly Rs. 44 crore in the home state of Kerala. The third weekend posted a healthy Rs. 4 crore in the state, keeping it on track to Rs. 50 crore plus in the state. Elsewhere, the film has grossed more than Rs. 4.50 crore in Karnataka while Hindi markets have grossed nearly Rs. 2 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is as follows:

Area Gross Kerala Rs. 43.80 Cr. Karnataka Rs. 4.60 Cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.80 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.20 Cr. INDIA Rs. 52.40 Cr. OVERSEAS USD 3,900,000

(Rs. 32.60 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 85.00 Cr.

