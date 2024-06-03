Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil box office collections: Prithviraj starrer Tops 50Cr in India, Earn 85Cr Globally

The Prithviraj Sukuram starring film is now amongst the top ten highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Jun 03, 2024  |  05:13 PM IST |  4.6K
prithviraj,
Prithviraj in Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil (image courtesy of Prithviraj Productions)

Malayalam film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayi had another good weekend in the third week as it earned Rs. 4.40 crore approx, representing a drop of 45 per cent from the previous week. With that, the total gross at the Indian box office went past Rs. 50 crore mark, just above Rs. 52 crore in eighteen days of run.

Internationally, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has grossed USD 3.90 million (Rs.32.60 crore), giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 85 crore. The Prithviraj Sukuram starring film is now amongst the top ten highest-grossing Malayalam films globally. The film looked like would reach Rs. 100 crore, but a big drop internationally in the second weekend due to the release of Turbo killed its chances, even though domestically it held better. The overseas run of the film is almost over, the domestic is still adding well enough to make it reach around Rs. 95 crore.

The box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 35 crore (8 days)
Week Two - Rs. 13 crore

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

2nd Friday - Rs. 1.10 crore
2nd Saturday - Rs. 1.50 crore
2nd Sunday - Rs. 1.80 crore

Total - Rs. 52.40 crore

Advertisement

Breaking down its collection, it has grossed nearly Rs. 44 crore in the home state of Kerala. The third weekend posted a healthy Rs. 4 crore in the state, keeping it on track to Rs. 50 crore plus in the state. Elsewhere, the film has grossed more than Rs. 4.50 crore in Karnataka while Hindi markets have grossed nearly Rs. 2 crore.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is as follows:

Area Gross
Kerala Rs. 43.80 Cr. 
Karnataka Rs. 4.60 Cr. 
Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.80 Cr. 
Rest of India Rs. 2.20 Cr. 
   
INDIA Rs. 52.40 Cr. 
   
OVERSEAS USD 3,900,000 
(Rs. 32.60 Cr.) 
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 85.00 Cr. 

ALSO READ: Garudan box office collections: Emerges Second HIT Tamil film of 2024 with 17 crore First Weekend

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Jatinder Singh

Jatinder joined Pinkvilla in December 2021. He covers the film

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles