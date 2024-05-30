EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: The latest on Toxic, Ramayana, Border 2, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

As the industry is taking its time to revamp and take films on floors with a revised structure, there is a slowdown in media reportage. The producers are being cautious of what is being green-lit and are focusing even more on packaging the films in the right way. There latest we hear is that Geethumohandas and Yash are all ready to bring in a big ensemble cast on board their film. While Nayanthara and Kiara Advani have come on board to play the part of sister and love interest respectively, we have learnt that the makers have roped in Huma Qureshi to play one of the key antagonists.

Huma Qureshi joins Toxic; Ajay Devgn gears up for DDPD 2

The prep-work has already begun and the makers are aiming to kick off a major schedule by the end of June. With this, Toxic now rides on a formidable cast of Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. While the media is buzzing with murmers about Ramayana getting shelved, we hear that the shooting for the film is going on in full swing as planned with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Yash will join the team from July/August as planned before.

Team Border 2 has started the prep work in full swing, as they are committed to take the film on floors by October 2024. While Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are locked to play two leads, the makers are looking for a leading man from the Punjabi Film Industry to come board the ensemble. The announcement of the hero will be made once paper work is done, as the talks are on with a couple of actors.

Ajay Devgn prefers to operate in the extremes and is among the most versatile actors of cinema. After wrapping up Singham Again, he straight away dives into the world of rom-com with De De Pyaar De 2. The film is all set to take off with a schedule in Mumbai from June 3. That’s not all, Shaitaan director, Vikas Bahl has pitched another subject to Ajay for 2025 and AJ is yet to take a call on the same.

Akshay Kumar ready to surprise; Salman Khan gears up for Sikandar

One of the most hardworking actors of Indian Cinema is Akshay Kumar and the actor has time and again adjusted his working pattern as per the need of the industry. Given that the times are rough for the fraternity, he has reworked on his financial structure in the best interest of his producers, proving yet again why he is a team player. On the work front, while Welcome To The Jungle is already on floors, we hear, he is gearing up to soon announce his next horror comedy with Priyadarshan. An asset to announce the film is being worked upon at the moment.

And last but not the least, the Sultan, Salman Khan is all set to start working on the AR Murugadoss directed Sikandar from Mid-June. The team commences their journey with a big action sequence in the first schedule featuring Salman Khan. Who knows, the footage from this schedule could be used to create a smashing announcement video, reconfirming the Eid 2025 release. Insiders close to Salman inform that the superstar is supremely excited to kick-off the work on Sikandar as the action aside, the drama in the subject has touched his heart.

