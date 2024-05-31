Akshay Kumar goes into 'handsome hunk' mode in new salt and pepper look; fans call him ‘fittest Kumar’

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. Akshay keeps making headlines for being busy with several projects, including his latest film, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. He starred alongside Tiger Shroff in the movie. Apart from being a focused actor, he also makes sure to spend quality time with his family. After returning from London with his mother-in-law, actress Dimple Kapadia, Akshay has now treated his fans to a new salt-and-pepper look.

Akshay Kumar’s new salt and pepper look

On Friday evening, Akshay Kumar posted a new picture of himself on his Instagram handle. In the photo, the Khiladi actor can be seen sporting a white moustache and beard. He looks stylish in a white vest, and the text on it reads, “Obey.” Akshay completed his look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

He accompanied the post with a caption featuring a quote borrowed from the late renowned martial artist and actor, Bruce Lee. The caption reads, “Obey the principles without being bound by them…”

Check out his post here:

Here’s how fans are reacting to his post

Akshay Kumar's fans are going gaga over his latest salt-and-pepper look and the comment section of the post says it all. An Instagram user wrote, "Aise looks aajkal movies mein kyun nahi milte (Why don't we get these looks in your movies these days?)" "Handsome hunk," another one wrote. One Instagram user commented, "Sir fantastic looking boss."

“Such a gorgeous man,” one of the comments reads. “Hawtness personified,” a fan wrote. “Fittest Kumar,” a comment reads.

“The actual reason for this heatwave is @akshaykumar being extremely hot and gorgeous,” an Instagram user commented.

Akshay Kumar returns from London with Dimple Kapadia

Akshay Kumar recently visited London to spend time with family, including his wife, actress-turned-author, Twinkle Khanna, and kids, Nitara and Aarav. On Friday, the actor returned to Mumbai with his mother-in-law, actress Dimple Kapadia. Akshay was recently snapped with Dimple Kapadia at the airport. Their pictures and videos went instantly viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar recently shot for his new film, Jolly LLB 3, the third installment of the Jolly LLB franchise. The celebrated actor is also gearing up for movies like Welcome To The Jungle, Sarfira, Singham Again, and Sky Force to name a few.

