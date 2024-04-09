Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar confesses being under pressure while working with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has worked with several B-town celebs over the years. However, while working on the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, he felt the pressure to deliver something extraordinary and delightful with the star cast. In an interview, Ali shared that with this film, the bar needed to be high to give the audience a never-seen-before action-thriller. Read on!

Ali Abbas Zafar admits being under pressure while working on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

During the inception of his career, Akshay Kumar aced the action genre making him the undisputed Khiladi of Bollywood. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff has emerged as the new age action hero. Hence, the pressure on filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar to come up with something unique was at an all-time high. While talking to PTI, Ali said that the pressure is even more when a movie is being made with two ace action stars as the expectations are very high.

Sharing his thoughts, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director said, “With them, the idea is to show the audience something that they've never seen before, whether it's hand-to-hand, or chase sequence. So, the bar has to be higher because they are known as action heroes.”

Ali has directed several acclaimed actors including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, and others who enjoy the love of millions of fans across the globe. Therefore, he thinks that one can’t do frivolous work with any of them. “The script needs to be good and it should be of their level,” he stated adding that for him, the ‘wow factor’ needs to be there in the script no matter who the headliner is. “They should feel that the material I brought to them is 'worth their time',” he exclaimed.

Ali Abbas Zafar shares what he learned from working with Salman Khan

In the same interview, the 42-year-old filmmaker opened up about BMCM and said that when producer Jackky Bhagnani came to him with the script, he was quick to accept it as ‘He served the best dish on the platter.’ He further stated that while working with Salman Khan in films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and others, he learned a few things from bhaijaan.

Ali revealed, “My learning of working with Salman sir and all the stars that I’ve worked with, is if you satisfy their core audience base, they will always give you the love back. The trick is to give the audience the best version of Akshay Kumar as an action star,” he said adding that he is not stressed about his upcoming stunt-intensive film.

Ali Abbas Zafar on working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in BMCM

While Akshay and Tiger are leading the pack, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist in the movie. Talking about directing him, Ali said that he pursued the actor for over a month. He further added, “The beauty of the film is that when you have a stronger villain, then automatically your heroes become stronger, it's all through writing. I was sure from day one that I wanted to cast a superstar from another industry for the role of a villain.”

Showering the Malayalam star with praises, the filmmaker said that he has been a very big fan of Prithvi because of the way he has handled his stardom in Malayalam cinema.

