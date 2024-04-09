The Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is all set to hit the big screen on April 11, 2024 – coinciding with the Eid Holiday. The action-packed entertainer marks the union of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for the first time and is the next from director Ali Abbas Zafar after successes like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release on 3500 screens

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 38 minutes (158 minutes). The film is being released at an All India level by PVRInox Pictures and the distributors in sync with the producers are aiming at an All India release on 3500 screens. The makers have gone ahead with blockbuster pricing for the film, as most of the properties are at par with releases like Tiger 3, and Animal and a little higher than Dunki and Salaar.

The advances for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened on and off over the last few days, but the response in that span of time is enough to come to a conclusion that the pre-release buzz is nowhere close to what it should have been for a film of this budget and cast. The film is now releasing on Thursday (Eid Day) and as a Tuesday at 2 PM, it has sold 7,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. In an optimistic scenario, the total advance bookings for BMCM is expected to be around 50,000 tickets in the top three national chains, whereas a pessimistic expectation will now be around the 30,000 tickets mark. For those unaware, last few Akshay Kumar films like Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj had scored advance of 39,000 tickets, 35,000 tickets and 41,000 tickets respectively.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to aim at Rs 15 crore on Day 1

It will all boil down to the walk-in audience and mass centres, as the advances don’t paint a healthy box office picture despite the Eid Holiday. The start at the moment is expected to be around Rs 15 crore on the Eid Day, and this would be much below the conversative predictions made in the film fraternity and trade. Eid is usually heavy on spot bookings, and the the hopes are on the film to deliver on the content front, as that could lead to better movement on the release day. Another plus is the absolute vacant window in Summer as there no release from the Indian Film Industry for the coming 4 weeks, giving it a window to record a trend.

The release planning led to a lot of confusion, but eventually, deep within, its also about the interest in the audience as there should have been movement in the pre-sales even for the Pre-Eid release. The industry is silent at the moment, with no one willing to speak about the numbers or even share them, and the hope is now only on BMCM to be a genuinely entertaining film for the audience, as miracles do happen and this needs one. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Crew and Godzilla x Kong put up healthy numbers in second weekend; Exhibitors rejoice