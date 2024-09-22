Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar files complaint against producer Vashu Bhagnani over non-payment of Rs 7.30 crore: REPORT

The issues surrounding Pooja Entertainment continue to persist, as several artists have voiced concerns about non-payment of dues over the past few months. Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, has also raised a similar grievance, filing a complaint against Vashu Bhagnani, the owner of Pooja Entertainment.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Zafar approached the Directors' Association regarding an outstanding payment of Rs 7.30 crore from Pooja Entertainment. Zafar had directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a film that performed poorly at the box office earlier this year, failing to recover even 50% of its budget.

On July 31, 2024, the Directors' Association escalated the matter by writing to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), seeking their intervention in Zafar’s complaint. In response, FWICE demanded a clarification from Bhagnani regarding the accusations. However, Pooja Entertainment firmly denied the claims made by Zafar.

They reportedly noted, "The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are liable to various set-offs, as informed to us by BMCM Films Ltd.” FWICE has now asked Abbas to issue detailed proof supporting his claims of non-payment. The Ek Tha Tiger helmer on the other hand is continuing to avoid making any public comment on this matter fearing his payment would further be delayed.

For the uninitiated, FWICE president BN Tiwari had previously revealed that Pooja Entertainment owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members of films - Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Reports of properties being sold and employees being laid off from the production house had also surfaced.

In an Indian Express report published on June 29, 2024, several aspects of Pooja Entertainment’s non-payment saga were spilled and raised several eyebrows. The report revealed that crew and behind-the-camera people are secondary, the production house has even not paid the leading actors including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar among others.

The sad part is that Pooja Entertainment didn’t even deny non-payment. They themselves released a press note thanking Akshay Kumar for holding his fee so that other cast and crew could be paid. What do you think of this whole situation? Tell us @pinkvilla

