EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar breaks silence on his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan on Eid

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The movie is arriving in theaters on April 10, the same day when Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is also releasing on the big screen.

Ali Abbas Zafar on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clash

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali smoothly swiped off any negativity around both releases. The Sultan director expressed his optimism about audiences accepting both movies with open hands. While urging the cinemagoers, Ali Abbas Zafar said, “I would request everyone to please go and watch Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan whenever you have time. It’s a long weekend. Two films can be released together. I feel we are two very different films and both films will offer the best to the audience so please go and watch it on this Eid.”

Ali Abbas Zafar urges people to support the film industry

While being hopeful that both the movies get their deserving footfall, Ali told us, “We want people to come to theaters, enjoy and support us as a filmmaking fraternity because we are all together in this. There’s no clash, there’s no negativity among ourselves. Our respect for each other is phenomenal because we all know that we have put in a lot of hardwork in making our films.”

Ali Abbas Zafar heaps praise on Ajay Devgn

In the same discussion, Zafar added, “Amit (Maidaan director) is a very good filmmaker and from the trailer Maidaan looks like it’s a beautiful story with a beautiful heart. Ajay sir is a tremendous talent. We wish them all the very best.”

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Touted as an action-thriller, the movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Maidaan on the other hand is a biographical sports drama based on the life of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim. Other than Ajay, this long-due movie also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

