Rajpal Yadav’s Shahjahanpur property sealed by CBI over unpaid loan of more than Rs 11 crore; know DETAILS

Rajpal Yadav has found himself in a dire pool of fresh controversies. In a report first published in Free Press Journal, it has been reported that the actor's Shahjahanpur property, located in Seth Enclave Colony near Kachhari has been sealed by the Central Bank of India. This is following an unpaid loan amount that the actor took worth Rs 3 crore while mortgaging his property.

Reports suggested that Rajpal Yadav established a production house under his parent's name, listing his property with the back. Named Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited, the production house is legally owned by his wife, Radha Yadav. It produced a movie featuring several local artists from Shahjahanpur, headlined by Rajpal and late actor Om Puri.

The loan was taken from the Central Bank of India's Mumbai branch at Bandra Kurla Complex, and after a long time of non-payment, the loan amount has now reached Rs 11 crore. The report further suggested that on August 8, some CBI's Mumbai team officials arrived in Shahjahanpur and sealed Yadav's property without the involvement or information to local police and officials.

The sealing was so discreet that while hurrying for it, they locked the main gate while leaving the cooler turned on. Strangely, on Monday, no sign of any notice declaring the bank's claim over the property was found. It is said that despite CBI's previous request for security support, no local police were involved.

While the manager of CBI's local branch, Manoj, confirmed the Mumbai team's involvement in the sealing operation, the bank's Bareilly DRM, SK Sabharwal, refused to comment on the matter, as per FPJ. Rajpal Yadav is also yet to address the matter.

For the unversed, this is not the first time Yadav has found himself in such trouble. Back in 2010, the actor borrowed Rs 5 crore from the director of Murli Projects Private Limited - Madhav Gopal Agrawal, in order to make the film Ata Pata Laapata. Then also he failed to repay the due, reaching an amount of Rs 10 crores.

You'll be shocked to know that due to a bounced check in this case, Rajpal even had to serve in jail. Later, Delhi's Karkardooma Court ordered Yadav to repay Rs 14 crore to settle the dispute.

