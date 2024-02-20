Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s Rituraj Singh passes away at 59: Arshad Warsi says ‘lost a friend’; Hansal Mehta and more mourn his loss

Renowned film and television actor Rituraj Singh, aged 59, has reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest after grappling with pancreatic issues. Recently hospitalized, his unexpected demise has sent shockwaves through his circle, prompting heartfelt tributes on social media. Celebrities such as Arshad Warsi, Sonu Sood, and director Hansal Mehta expressed their condolences. Over a career spanning decades, Singh made a significant impact through various television shows, including Tol Mol Ke Bol, Jyoti, Kutumb, and Laado 2. His filmography includes notable works like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Yaariyan 2, with recent roles in Anupamaa and Made in Heaven.

Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

According to the report, Rituraj passed away on Monday night after being hospitalized for a pancreatic ailment. As reported by Times Now, Amit Behl confirmed, "Yes, he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas, returned home, had some cardiac complications, and passed away."

Celebs mourn the demise of Rituraj Singh

As soon as the news broke, Bollywood celebrities and industry friends took to social media to mourn the demise of the actor. Arshad Warsi took to X and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…".

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his grief and wrote, "Rituraj!!!! Can’t believe this! I directed him briefly in a daily soap called K Street Pali Hill but in the process we became good friends. Been a while since we hung out but I have such fond memories. Untapped actor and a warm human. Gone suddenly and too early. "

Rituraj Singh's filmography and shows

Rituraj, known for his roles in TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, Adaalat, Diya and Aur Baati Hum, also portrayed Balwant Choudhary in Laado 2. In films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Vash- Possessed by the Obsessed, and Thunivu (2023), he showcased his versatile talent, with Yaariyan 2 being his last film. Additionally, Rituraj made a mark in web series such as The Test Case, Hey Prabhu, Criminal, Abhay, Bandish Bandits, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and Made in Heaven Season 2. Prior to his demise, he portrayed Yashpal in the serial Anupamaa.