Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi; WATCH as he engages in fun banter during cake-cutting

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was spotted in Mumbai, bringing in his birthday with his friends and close ones. The actor, who celebrates his big day on April 19, was spotted with his wife Maria Goretti outside a famous eatery in the city. Soon after, they were surprised by the shutterbugs with a cute gesture. Read on!

Arshad Warsi celebrates his birthday with paparazzi

Arshad Warsi is known for his lively nature, always ready to make the people around him laugh and smile with his peculiar antics. This is probably why he is also among those celebs who are loved and adored by the paparazzi too. As the clock struck 12 on April 19, the actor brought in his birthday with his family and friends. He went to a popular diner in Mumbai to celebrate his big day. There, he was surprised by a host of media personnel, wishing him well.

In a video that has now gone viral, the actor can be seen cutting a birthday cake with the paparazzi. The Dedh Ishqiya actor can be seen getting awkward and shy when the cameramen start singing the birthday song for him. He distributes a couple of spoons to them and on their insistence cuts the cake for them. He even takes a bite of the dessert before handing the entire thing to the paps. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Take a look:

Arshad Warsi revealed his character in Munna Bhai MBBS was just a minor role

While on Long Drive with Mr. Faisu, the birthday boy revealed that his character Circuit from Munna Bhai MBBS was just a goon behind Sanjay Dutt. He divulged, “Tum dekho, woh role kya tha? Villain ke peeche chaar paanch lukhhe khade hote hai na, un mese mai ek tha (You see what was that role? Goons that stand behind the villain). You tell me how many actors like those four guys do you remember?”

However, despite knowing that it was a minor role, he took that risk and it changed his life. He added, “It was a risk that I took. It was my destiny that I had Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) with me as a director and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) as my co-actor. Vinod Chopra had clearly told me that I would be one of the four goons with slightly extra lines. He was very honest.” He also stated that Dutt was a very secure actor.

ALSO READ: Did you know Arshad Warsi was supposed to play just one of the goons behind Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS?