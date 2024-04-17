WATCH: Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple; thanks paps for loving Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her last released, Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was premiered on OTT last week and has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Several Bollywood celebs including Zoya Akhtar, Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor among others extended their unwavering support to the film. Following the film’s success, Parineeti recently visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

Parineeti Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

Today, on April 17, on the special occasion of Ram Navmi, Parineeti Chopra offered her prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress was captured by the paparazzi after her holy visit outside the temple premises. For the special visit, she opted for a beautiful white traditional suit paired with immaculate make-up and open hair.

In the video, the actress had a red tikka on her forehead as she came out of the temple with folded hands and got into the car waiting for her. Before getting into the car, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude for all the love on her latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila. She said, "Thank you so much, aap logon ne Chamkila ko bhi bahut pyaar diya hai (You've given so much love to Amar Singh Chamkila also)," with a smile and folded hands in compassion.

She also distributed ladoos to the paps after seeking blessings. Meanwhile, another visual of the actress from inside the temple showed her carrying Bappa’s photo.

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra dropped BTS pictures from Amar Singh Chamkila sets

Ever since the film's release, Parineeti has been on a phot- sharing spree. It was only yesterday that the actress had dropped multiple glimpses showcasing how she worked her way to get into the skin of her character of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot. While sharing BTS glimpses from the sets, she thanked her hair, makeup, and costume team, who helped her shine in the movie and look her part.

In the post, she wrote, “Shoutout to my glam team, for making me Chamkila (shine) as Amarjot, for all the fun-filled days at Gurudwara, and for capturing Amarjot throughout the film in these stills.”

Take a look:

In the film, Amar Singh Chamkila, Parineeti Chopra was seen portraying the role of Amarjot, the wife of legendary singer played by Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released last week on April 12, last week on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is a must-watch, thanks to real GOAT Imtiaz Ali