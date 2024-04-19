Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is celebrating his birthday today (April 19). On his special day, the actor was spotted in Mumbai, surrounded by his friends and close ones. Extending warm wishes to him, television personality Shoaib Ibrahim took to his social media account and posted a candid picture with the Jolly LLB actor. Not only this, but the Sasural Simar Ka fame even penned a sweet note for him.

Shoaib Ibrahim's wish for Arshad Warsi

Just a few moments ago, Shoaib Ibrahim dropped a happy picture with Arshad Warsi on his Instagram story. The snapshot has them sharing smiles and posing delightedly towards the camera. Wishing the Munna Bhai MBBS actor the best on his birthday, Shoaib posted a heartfelt message.

The note read, "Wish you a very happy birthday @arshad_warsi sir!! Lots of love to you (red heart emoji) Keep spreading your amazing energy around.'

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's story here:

In the current season of the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Arshad Warsi was one of the judges alongside Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. His presence as a judge brought fun and happiness among the contestants, hosts, and his co-judges. There were many instances when Arshad gave valuable judgments to the contestants based on their dance performances.

As far as Ibrahim's relationship with Arshad Warsi is concerned, the latter has lauded the Sasural Simar Ka fame many times on the show for his dedication and hard work.

Arshad Warsi celebrates birthday with paparazzi

On April 19th, Arshad Warsi was spotted in the city with his wife, Maria Goretti, outside a restaurant. Soon after, they were surprised by the shutterbugs who captured them candidly. The actor cut a cake with the paparazzi celebrating his birthday, and the cameraman even sang a birthday song for him, making the Dedh Ishqiya actor a bit awkward and shy.

Apart from his jolly personality and lively nature, Arshad Warsi is known for making people laugh with his peculiar antics. This is the reason that the environment on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was always used to be fun-filled and light.

