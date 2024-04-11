Pratik Gandhi, wife Bhamini Oza to play Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in Hansal Mehta’s series Gandhi; see FIRST LOOK

After the success of Scam 1992 and Scoop, ace director Hansal Mehta is returning with a new series titled Gandhi. Earlier, the makers announced that Pratik Gandhi would play the titular role of Mahatma Gandhi in the series. Now, adding to the anticipation, the makers have announced that Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza will take on the role of Kasturba Gandhi in this highly anticipated series.

Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza to portray Kasturba Gandhi

Taking to Instagram, Pratik Gandhi filled with excitement shared the first look poster of his wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi. He captioned the post, "Luck can’t be more on my side! As a fellow actor and husband, I have witnessed @bhaminioza 's journey from her theatre days till now... my heart is full of gratitude and excitement to share screen space with her in no other character but Kasturba!"

"As much as she awaited my success, I awaited the day when she gets a character of her calibre! And even more delighted as she starts the journey with my magician @hansalmehta and visionary @sameern @applausesocial #gandhi #gandhifilmingnow #kasturbagandhi."

Check out Bhamini's first look as Kasturba Gandhi here:

About Hansal Mehta's Gandhi

The long-awaited biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, Gandhi, is directed by Hansal Mehta and backed by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. on January 19, director Hansal Mehta and actor Pratik Gandhi took to their Instagram handle to make a collaborative announcement. The show will be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

The duo shared a carousel of images from the sets as they begin filming for Mahatma Gandhi’s biopic titled, Gandhi. The first schedule of the show will be shot in Gujarat. In the pictures, the makers unveiled a glimpse of Gandhi’s world, which promises to capture the life and times of the Mahatma. The caption read, “Capturing history in the making! #Gandhi filming now. (accompanied by camera emoji),” read the caption alongside the post."

Previously, Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta worked together on the thriller series Scam 1992, which garnered critical acclaim from both fans and cinema enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta on not giving a 'damn' about box office; calls it 'vulgar display of numbers to cover mediocrity'