Happy Birthday Arshad Warsi: 5 memes ft. Munna Bhai MBBS actor that will make you laugh out loud

Arshad Warsi is known for his versatility, portraying memorable characters across genres. From the comedic Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to the serious Dhananjay in the web series Asur, he has demonstrated his talent remarkably.

His performances have left such an impact that many of his iconic dialogues have become popular memes. On his birthday, let's reminisce about 5 of these memes and enjoy a good laugh.

5 Munna Bhai MBBS actor memes to tickle your funny bone

1. Ye koi tareeka hai bheek maangne ka?

Ye koi tareeka hai bheek maangne ka? This famous dialogue by Arshad Warsi from the blockbuster movie Golmaal was delivered with such innocence that it left audiences in stitches in theaters. It has since become a popular meme used by millions of social media users.

2. Kon hai ye log? Kaha se aatey hain ye log?

Life is too short to argue. Arshad taught an entire generation to simply say, Kon hai ye log? Kaha se aatey hain ye log? and move on. This iconic dialogue from Jolly LLB is so commonly used that it's hard to believe the movie was released more than a decade ago. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

3. Bhai, ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya

The lines spoken by Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. are just as legendary as the character himself. Bhai, ye toh shuru hote hi khatam ho gaya is among the many dialogues that have become favorites among meme enthusiasts.

4. Ye game bohot lamba jayega

In the series Asur, Arshad portrayed a serious character, and who could have imagined any meme coming out of such a role? But fans can make anything possible. Ye game bohot lamba jayega is an incredibly popular meme and a favorite among meme enthusiasts.

5. Gunda boys! Bad elements of the society

Warsi's talent shines through as he delivers two iconic dialogues from the same scene in the same film. Gunda boys! Bad elements of society is a memorable line by the actor and is widely used in popular culture.

Pinkvilla wishes Arshad Warsi a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Arshad Warsi dubs Jaya Bachchan 'unbelievable' for casting him in Tere Mere Sapne; 'I sent ghatiya pictures'