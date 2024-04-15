10 Golmaal dialogues that are sure to leave you in splits

It was back in the year 2006 when Rohit Shetty delivered his first comedy film with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. The film starrer Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen, and Mukesh Tiwari, among others. Over the years, the film that has turned into a cult classic continues to give the cine-lovers immense belly laughs. What makes it an entertaining watch is actually the Golmaal dialogues that have turned into emotions used in our daily lives.

From Vasooli Bhai to Tusshar Kapoor’s Ae..ee..oo..aa dialogue, the film has so much to offer that it is an evergreen classic. Nevertheless, apart from super hit scenes, here we’re revisiting some of the most celebrated Golmaal dialogues that will yet again bring a big smile to your face.

10 Golmaal dialogues that have become emotions over the years

1. “Gusse se dekh rahi ho ya shakal hi aisi hai”

This Golmaal movie dialogue narrated by Ajay Devgn’s Gopal has been living in everyone’s hearts ever since. Isn’t it? Remember the hilarious scene where, in the wake of wooing Nirali, played by Rimi Sen Gopal and Tusshar Kapoor’s Lucky jumps on to save her from assault that apparently turns out to be her rehearsal session? The duo unintentionally ended up ruining it, only to leave us entertained. Nevertheless, Gopal’s attitude was truly on point as he said, “Gusse se dekh rahi ho ya shakal hi aisi hai.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. “Chaalis saal ki shaadi shuda zindagi ke baad bhaagwaan pati patni ko sirf goli maar sakta hai …seeti nahin”

Let’s agree, Paresh Rawal’s Somnath and Sushmita Mukherjee’s Mangala made the cutest couple in the film. Among other Golmaal funny dialogues, this must be close to every married couple’s heart as it wittily narrates the dilemma of a ‘tormented husband.’ In a series of events, it is just the situation in the film that makes it all the humorous, and Somnath tells his blind wife in the movie, “Chaalis saal ki shaadi shuda zindagi ke baad bhaagwaan pati patni ko sirf goli maar sakta hai …seeti nahin.”

3. “Sone ke liye chaddar ki nahi neend ki zaroorat hai”

This Golmaal movie dialogue may not sound as humorous without the context. However, a Bollywood buff in you is sure to remember the scene where the notorious group of friends takes over the blind-age couple’s home and tries to sleep peacefully. It is then Sharman Joshi’s Laxman asks for “Chaadar” (sheet), but Gopal tells him, “Sone ke liye chaddar ki nahi neend ki zaroorat hai.” Wasn’t that rude and funny at the same time?

4. “Main karodon ki baat kar raha hu aur aap chutta jama kar rahe ho”

It goes without saying that Arshad Warsi’s performance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial was amongst his best performances. His role as Madhav gave us hysterical laughter. The scene where he mistakenly bumps into Mukesh Tiwari’s Vasooli bhai is enough to leave you in splits as he manipulates him with his sugar-coated talks. Swayed away by his compliments, he asks for his money, but Madhav tells him, “Karodon ki baat kar raha hu aur aap chutta jama kar rahe ho.”

5. “Bachpan me dekha tha, Lollipop khata tha, Choti chaddi pehenta tha, Badi shararat karta tha”

This Golmaal dialogue is actually a funny poem that gets even funnier depending on the situation. The notorious group of college friends successfully fools the elderly couple. They convince him to be their grandson as they describe their mistaken grandson with the sweetest narration: “Bachpan me dekha tha, Lollipop khata tha, Choti chaddi pehenta tha, Badi shararat karta tha.”

Advertisement

6. “Tujhe kya laga hum yahan Black-Black khel rahe hai”

It won’t be wrong to say that this film doubles the laughter every time you watch it. There are very rare chances of one not watching the movie. Thus, you ought to know the scene where Gopal and Laxman imitate the characters of Black as Manoj Joshi’s character, and the college dean visits them. Upon Laxman’s entry, he surprisingly asks if he was also blind, and he replies with what classifies as Golmaal funny dialogues, “Tujhe kya laga hum yahan Black-Black khel rahe hai.”

7. “Oye chuna laga diya”

The antics of Laxman and Madhav were no less in the film. Remember the scene where the duo disguises themselves as girls and meets Vasooli Bhai? The duo influences and tricks him into taking his car. It is only after the duo escapes, he realizes he is being cheated on and screams, “Oye chuna laga diya.” Notably, this is one of the Golmaal famous dialogues that enjoys quite a popularity on social media memes too.

8. “Hum log ko maal nahin gaadi chahiye, maal hai hamare paas”

This Golmaal dialogue is also from the above-mentioned scene where the duo tricks Mukesh Tiwari’s Vasooli bhai. As the duo examines the antique cars, Vasooli bhai tells them, referring to one of the cars, that this was one of the best “maal” (cars) that they won’t find in the entire market. To this, Madhav quips, “Hum log ko maal nahin gaadi chahiye, maal hai hamare paas.”

9. “Ae ee o aa”

Speaking of the film, the list will remain incomplete without the mention of Tusshar Kapoor Golmaal dialogue, which is as iconic as the film is. In all the series films, his character as Lucky and remarkable “Aee Ee oo aa” has audiences’ hearts.

10. “Bheekh toh haath jodkar maangte hain, aap log to dadagiri kar rahe hain”

One of the most Golmaal funny dialogues on the list has to be by Madhav. This is another iconic scene where he impersonates being bullied by his friends, Laxman and Lucky, as they ask him for a forced contribution towards the college fund. The tensed Madhav counters them by stating, “Bheekh toh haath jodkar maangte hain, aap log to dadagiri kar rahe hain.”

Advertisement

We are sure to remind you of all the iconic scenes with the above-mentioned Golmaal dialogues that hold a special place in the audience’s hearts. The film’s uniqueness and specialty spawned an entire franchise with four successful parts to its credit.

ALSO READ: 10 Bajirao Mastani dialogues that make it an epic watch