Bipasha Basu expresses gratitude as she celebrates birthday with Karan Singh Grover-Devi in Maldives; see PIC

Popular Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu turned a year older today. Bipasha is currently savoring the joys of being a mother with her first baby, Devi, and her husband, Karan Singh Grover. Her social media is filled with pictures of the three having a great time together. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday in the Maldives, recently shared a cute picture with Karan and Devi, thanking her fans for their wishes.

Bipasha Basu expresses her gratitude to everyone for their heartfelt wishes

Today, on January 7, Bipasha Basu who is currently celebrating her birthday with her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover and little daughter Devi in the Maldives, took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the trio with the beautiful backdrop of the ocean and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans and followers for their birthday wishes.

She penned, “Love is all that i can feel. So grateful to all who love me and are sending me the sweetest wishes. Just a Lucky Girl #itsmybirthday,” along with a string of pink heart emojis and evil eye emojis.

Bipasha Basu drops cute picture with daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover ahead of birthday

Just before celebrating her birthday, Bipasha Basu shared a sweet picture with her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover and husband Karan Singh Grover. In the photo, the actress is affectionately looking at her daughter, who is also gazing back, while her father holds her comfortably in his hands. Along with the picture, Bipasha wrote a heartfelt message. She penned, “My (globe emoji).”

Karan Singh Grover wishes wife Bipasha Basu on her birthday

To mark his wife's birthday, actor Karan Singh Grover wrote a heartfelt and extensive message for her, accompanied by an unseen picture. In the photo, the Alone actress is standing in the center of a heart drawn on the sandy beach.

Sharing the photo, Karan penned, “Wish you a very very very happy birthday my sweet little baby bumbi princess pie! @bipashabasu You are always the brightest light, have the most beautiful smile, the heartiest laugh, say the funniest things and the wisest words have the purest soul, are the most giving being, the best part about everything and you’ll always have all my heart. I love you so much. Happy birthday monkey!.”

Bipasha also promptly recognized his heartfelt message and replied with, “Thank you for loving me and being mine forever. My person. My everything.”

Following her debut in the film Ajnabee, Bipasha Basu gained recognition for her role in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Raaz in 2002, which became a significant hit and led to several more sequels. Subsequently, the actress featured in numerous successful movies, including Aetbaar, the comedy No Entry, the crime drama Apaharan, Phir Hera Pheri, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, and Race, among others.

On the personal front, Bipasha Basu crossed paths with her husband-actor Karan Singh Grover while working together on the horror film titled Alone in the year 2014. They tied the knot in 2016, and their daughter Devi was born in November 2022. The actress is active on social media and frequently posts pictures of her daughter for her fans. She also disclosed that Devi underwent a six-hour-long open-heart surgery at the age of just three months.

