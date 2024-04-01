Arti Singh is a popular name in the telly industry. She rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and gained immense popularity for her real personality. The actress has been in the headlines ever since 2024 owing to her personal life events. As per the reports, Arti is all set to get married this year, probably in April or May.

Is Arti Singh engaged?

Before walking down the aisle, it looks like Arti Singh has finally exchanged rings with her partner, Dipak Chauhan. Yes, after much waiting, it seems like the couple has got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony and wishes to keep their private life under wraps. This speculation arose because of Arti's new post.

A few hours back, Arti Singh dropped a few beautiful pictures on her social media handle. In these snaps, the Bigg Boss 13 fame looks beautiful in a gorgeous red saree. She has donned jewelry and adorned gajra in her hair. Arti strikes a pose while standing on her balcony which is beautifully decorated with flowers. She is seen embracing the flowers as she slightly flaunts her diamond ring.

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here-

Arti shared three pictures of her and has surely left fans excited by dropping a hint of her engagement news. In the caption of this post, Arti wrote, "Laal ishq (heart emoticon)."

Celebs comment:

As soon as this post was shared, Arti Singh's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah commented on the post and said, "Beautiful. Finally you have got your dream." Replying to her comment, Arti wrote, "@kashmera1 can’t wait to show u." Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek commented, "Kya baat kya baat kya baat (heart emoticon)." Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at celebs' comments here-

Speaking about Arti Singh's mysterious partner, the actress shared the first picture with her beau, Dipak Chauhan on Valentine's Day. Although Dipak's face isn't clearly seen, friends and fans have showered love on them.

More about Arti Singh's marriage:

Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news of Arti Singh's wedding in February 2024 while talking to ETimes TV. He even mentioned that the first wedding invitation would be given to their uncle, Govinda.

As per reports, the wedding festivities, including her bachelorette, will be held close to the wedding date. Arti doesn't wish to have a destination wedding and will probably get married in Mumbai. The wedding functions will take place according to Punjabi rituals.

