PICS: Ananya Panday, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi and others arrive in style for Alanna Panday's baby shower

Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray, shared a gender reveal video, and it is known that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai back in March 2023 and now reside in the United States. After the heartwarming video, the couple arranged a baby shower event, and the Panday family and other celebrities attended.

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray organize a baby shower event

At the baby shower event, everyone was dressed in different shades of blue as the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy. Ananya Panday was seen arriving in a cute white-and-blue short dress. Her mother, Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Saiee Manjrekar, Ahaan Panday, Orry, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and others were seen arriving for the baby shower.

On the other hand, Bipasha Basu, her actor husband Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi also were seen arriving for the event. Gauri Khan attended the baby shower party as well.

Have a look:

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's cutest gender reveal video

An excited Alanna posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Ivor. Dressed in white, they sat next to a gender reveal cake adorned with 'baby.' With anticipation building, they dig into the cake, uncovering a light blue sponge, signifying the imminent arrival of their baby boy. Laughter filled the air as Ivor planted a soft kiss on Alanna's cheek, sealing the blissful moment with love and affection.

Soon after the video was posted, Alanna's close friends flooded the comments section with congratulations. Aditi Bhatia expressed her joy, saying, "I can't stop smiling!!! Can't wait to meet this angel boy who is going to be a combination of such spectacular parents." Alizeh Agnihotri proudly mentioned, "I was the only one who guessed this correctly." Aaliyah Kashyap shared her happiness, writing, "I'm so happy for you guys." Deanne Panday playfully admitted, "Guessed wrong but saw something that belonged to a boy ha ha ha... watched the video... it's so sweet... cried & laughed & cried."

After Alanna shared the gender reveal video, Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories to express her joy for the soon-to-be parents. She reshared the video and wrote, "Edward Ivor Inder the 6th, can't wait to meet you little boy."

