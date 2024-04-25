Arti Singh, popularly recognized for her stint in Salman Khan’s biggest controversial show Bigg Boss 13, has garnered immense appreciation for her strong gameplay and polite nature. The soon-to-be bride is going to exchange wedding vows with her beau, Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm. Ahead of her wedding, the actress shared a video, giving a peek inside her mehendi celebrations, which took place in the city at a beachside location.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s mehendi video

Just a few hours ahead of her wedding, Arti Singh dropped a video from her mehendi ceremony, which took place on April 23, 2024. The celebration was grand, as it was organized on the beachside, with the sun setting in the backdrop. However, with this video, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant gave a sneak peek to her fans into her mehendi ceremony.

The video began with a glimpse of the venue where the ceremony took place, showcasing the decor. In the video, one can also see Arti getting a henna design on her hand. The clip also showed Singh and Dipak posing elegantly.

As Singh is stepping into the newest chapter of her life, she also dedicated the post solely to her would-be husband Dipak. Sharing the mehendi video, in the post’s caption, Arti wrote, “Sapno ke agar par hote toh kaise hote. Sapno ke agar rang hote toh kaise hote. Sapne agar Haqueqat Ke Aage Phekhe Padh Jaye toh kaisa lagta. (If our dreams had wings, how would it be? If our dreams had any colors, what would they be? If our dreams fade away in front of our reality, then how would you have felt)?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Celeb and fans’ reactions

Mesmerized with the tranquillity that the video holds, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu couldn’t help but react in the comments section. She commented, “Awwww.”

Speaking of the fans, one of them wrote, “Bahut pyare lag raahe ho (You are looking very beautiful).” Another one said, “@artisingh5 u seriously seriously deserve the best ... wishing for happiness and amazing partnership wd ur soulmate.”

More about Arti Singh’s wedding

Arti Singh is tying the knot with Navi-based businessman Dipak Chauhan in Mumbai today. The wedding will take place in the presence of close family and friends. According to a Times Now report, Govinda will not be attending the wedding. Previously, the actress visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras, from where she first shared a glimpse of her wedding card.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 Promo: Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty dance their hearts out to Jhanjhariya track; WATCH