PICS: Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor pose with parents-to-be Alanna Panday-Ivor; Bipasha-Karan-Devi radiate joy

Alanna Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday and a popular YouTuber, along with her husband Ivor McCray recently delighted fans with a heartwarming gender reveal video—they're expecting a baby boy! After tying the knot in Mumbai in March 2023, the couple now calls the United States home.

The couple, currently in Mumbai, organized a glamorous baby shower attended by family and friends and a star-studded guest list of celebrities. The internet is abuzz with inside glimpses from the event, offering a sneak peek into the joyous celebration. Let's dive in and take a closer look at the joyous occasion!

Inside pictures of Alanna Panday's baby shower

Ananya Panday delighted her fans with captivating glimpses from the gathering. One picture captures her striking a pose with the radiant mama-to-be, Alanna Panday, and cousin Aaliya, their hands affectionately resting on Alanna's baby bump, emanating sheer joy and happiness.

In another frame, Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor share a moment with the soon-to-be parents, exuding warmth and excitement.

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu graced the event with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter Devi, and the trio looked picture-perfect as they immersed themselves in the festivities. Bipasha couldn't resist sharing glimpses of their joyous family moments on Instagram. While the parents radiated happiness, little Devi, dolled up in an adorable frock, seemed to be lost in her own world, adding an endearing charm to the picture.

Advertisement

Don't miss out on this charming family snapshot:

Alanna Panday recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram alongside her husband, Ivor. Dressed in elegant white attire, they sat beside a charming gender-reveal cake adorned with the word 'baby.' With anticipation mounting, they cut into the cake, revealing a delightful light blue sponge, signaling the impending arrival of their baby boy. As Ivor tenderly kissed Alanna's cheek, laughter and joy filled the room, sealing the magical moment with boundless love and affection.

The video quickly garnered an outpouring of congratulations from Alanna's close friends in the comments section. Aditi Bhatia couldn't contain her happiness, exclaiming, "I can't stop smiling!!! Can't wait to meet this angel boy who is going to be a combination of such spectacular parents."

Alizeh Agnihotri proudly declared, "I was the only one who guessed correctly!" Aaliyah Kashyap shared in the joy, expressing, "I'm so happy for you guys." Deanne Panday playfully admitted her mistaken guess, saying, "Guessed wrong but saw something that belonged to a boy ha ha ha... watched the video... it's so sweet... cried & laughed & cried."

Moved by the heartfelt reveal, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement for the soon-to-be parents. She reshared the video with a touching message, "Edward Ivor Inder the 6th, can't wait to meet you, little boy." The anticipation and joy for the newest addition to the family were palpable across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: PICS: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Triptii Dimri exude glam as they attend Karan Johar's party