10 Best Bipasha Basu movies highlighting her impressive talent

Bipasha Basu stands as one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. Bursting onto the scene with her debut in 2001's Ajnabee, Bipasha swiftly etched her mark in the industry, particularly excelling in the realms of thrillers and horror. With a number of critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects to her credit, Bipasha's filmography is a testament to her versatility and talent. Let's delve into some of the finest Bipasha Basu movies that are undoubtedly worth your time and attention.

10 Best Bipasha Basu movies to captivate you:



1. Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 32 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba

Director: Siddharth Anand

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat, Anvita Dutt

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Bachna Ae Haseeno, considered one of the popular Bipasha Basu movies, the storyline revolves around a playboy renowned for breaking hearts. However, his life takes a transformative turn when his true love rejects him, prompting him to embark on a journey of redemption.

2. Race (2008)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Action/Crime/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Shiraz Ahmed, Anurag Prapanna, Jitendra Parmar

Year of release: 2008

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Race, one of the Bipasha Basu thriller movies, the narrative centers on two step brothers who share a mutual love interest. Fuelled by greed and jealousy, one of the brothers resorts to a sinister plot, attempting to eliminate the other sibling in a bid to inherit the insurance payout.

3. Dhoom 2 (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Bipasha Basu

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dhoom 2’s plot revolves around Mr. A, a daring thief renowned for his audacious heists of valuable artifacts. His exploits attract the attention of three relentless police officers determined to apprehend him, leading to a game of cat and mouse as the chase unfolds.

4. Corporate (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Bipasha Basu, Kay Kay Menon, Rajat Kapoor, Minissha Lamba

Director: Madhur Bhandarkar

Writer: Madhur Bhandarkar, Manoj Tyagi, Ajay Monga

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Corporate, an acclaimed entry on the Bipasha Basu movies list, is about an ambitious career woman who finds herself unwittingly ensnared in a cutthroat corporate battle between two rival companies, that jeopardizes her life.

5. Apaharan (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Action

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Nana Patekar

Director: Prakash Jha

Writer: Prakash Jha, Manoj Tyagi, Shridhar Raghavan

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Against the backdrop of Bihar's bustling kidnapping industry, Apaharan explores the intricacies of a turbulent relationship between a father and his son, making for a compelling narrative.

6. No Entry (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol

Director: Anees Bazmee

Writer: Anees Bazmee

Year of release: 2005

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In No Entry, the lives of Kishan and Sunny take a tumultuous turn when their womanizing friend, Prem, sets them up with a woman named Bobby, leading to a series of comedic and chaotic misadventures.

7. Zameen (2003)

Running Time: 1 hour 58 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu

Director: Rohit Shetty

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Suparn Varma, Javed Siddiqui

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Zameen, hailed as one of the best Bipasha Basu movies, the plot unfolds when a group of terrorists seizes control of an Indian airplane. In response, the protagonists join forces to confront the perpetrators and foil their nefarious plans.

8. Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Uday Chopra, Tulip Joshi, Jimmy Shergill, Bipasha Basu

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

Writer: Mayur Puri, Sanjay Gadhvi

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai follows the journey of Sanjay, who awakens to the realization that he harbors deep feelings for his best friend, Sanjana. Fueled by his newfound love, Sanjay sets about to intervene and disrupt her impending wedding, setting off a series of humorous and heartfelt events along the way.

9. Raaz (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Horror/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Dino Morea, Bipasha Basu, Malini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Vikram Bhatt

Writer: Mahesh Bhatt, Girish Dhamija

Year of release: 2002

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Raaz is a prominent entry on the Bipasha Basu horror movies list. Sanjana and Aditya journey to Ooty in a bid to salvage their faltering marriage. However, their holiday takes a sinister turn when Sanjana begins to experience haunting encounters with a malevolent spirit.

10. Ajnabee (2001)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Writer: Robin Bhatt, Sanjeev Duggal, Shyam Goel, Neeraj Vora

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Ajnabee, marking Bipasha Basu’s first movie, Raj and Priya, relocate to Switzerland and befriend their neighbors, Vicky and Sonia. However, their seemingly idyllic life takes a dark turn when Raj is wrongfully implicated in Sonia's murder.

Bipasha Basu has recently been on a break from acting and cherishing her role as a mother, relishing the joys of parenthood.

