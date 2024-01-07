Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Did you know she wanted to become a doctor before venturing into acting?

Bipasha Basu is one of the most popular and interesting actresses in Bollywood. Staring out her career via modeling, Basu successfully ventured into acting in 2001 with Ajnabee. She then went on to appear in several successful films across a variety of genres with different directors. However, there was a time when she wanted to become a doctor.

Bipasha Basu wanted to be a doctor

According to multiple media reports, Bipasha Basu wanted to be a doctor and pursue a medical stream. This was after she cleared her board exams. However, her tryst with modeling happened after she met model Mehr Jessia Rampal in a hotel in Kolkata in the year 1996. Rampal was the one who suggested her to take a career in modeling. Post that, she started modeling at a very young age. In the same year, she participated in a beauty pageant and won it.

Basu gave up her education to become a full-time model. In later interviews, the actress said she regretted giving up education. After years of working as a model, Basu made her acting debut in 2001 with Abbas-Mustan's thriller Ajnabee. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It was a moderate success and it launched Basu's Bollywood career.

Bipasha Basu's career

After making her debut with Ajnabee, Basu received acclaim for her performance in Vikram Bhatt's horror film Raaz in 2002. The film was a major success and was followed by many sequels. After that, she appeared in several successful films like Aetbaar, the comedy film No Entry, the crime drama Apaharan, Phir Hera Pheri, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, and Race among others.

On the personal front, Basu met Karan Singh Grover on the sets of the horror film Alone in 2014. The two got married in the year 2016 and their daughter Devi was born in November 2022. The actress has an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her daughter with her fans. She also revealed that Devi underwent a six-hour-long open heart surgery when she was just three months old.

