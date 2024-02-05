Bipasha Basu shares VIDEO of daughter Devi doing dad Karan Singh Grover's makeup; Fighter star says 'wow'

Bipasha Basu is reveling in a delightful chapter of her life, filled with precious moments alongside her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their beautiful daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress loves sharing sneak peeks into their lively household, especially the heartwarming instances spent with their adorable little one. In a recent update, Bipasha shared a cutesy video capturing the sweet bond between father and daughter. The clip humorously depicts the little princess playing makeup artist for her daddy, adding to the joyous moments they share as a family.

Devi chooses Papa Karan Singh Grover as her muse

Bipasha Basu recently shared a glimpse of family joy on her Instagram, revealing the heartwarming bond between father and daughter. In a captivating video, little Devi assumes the role of makeup artist, adorably applying makeup to her daddy, Karan Singh Grover's face using a fluffy brush. With a delicate touch, she dabs away while Karan immerses himself in the moment with patience and affection.

What adds an extra sweetness to the scene is Bipasha's playful commentary. She exclaims, "Wow, papa is looking so pretty. Papa is looking so handsome!" When she asks Karan if he likes it, his enthusiastic "Wow" seals the deal. Bipasha then humorously declares Devi as his official makeup artist, quipping that while he never used to dabble in makeup, now he's got Devi to glam him up. The post is aptly captioned, "Devi’s muse - Papa."

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's work front

The actress's last screen appearance was in the miniseries Dangerous in 2020, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her next project. In a recent interview with News 18, when questioned about her comeback, the actress shared, "I'm going to get back to it very soon. I think my daughter's going to allow me to do it." She candidly acknowledged that she is currently navigating the process of finding a harmonious balance between her professional commitments and family life.

As for Karan, his most recent appearance was in the movie Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles. Karan portrays the character Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, known by his call sign Taj, in the film. Fighter hit theaters on Republic Day, January 25, 2024, and has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

