BMCM: Did you know Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi-Alaya shot Wallah Habibi in -1 degree? Latter drops BTS video

The makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recently released latest track from the movie Wallah Habibi. The song, gaining popularity online, features Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar. Now, Alaya took to Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of the song. In the caption, Alaya revealed that she filmed the track in freezing temperatures.

Alaya F shares BTS video from Jordan

Alaya F took to Instagram and shared a bts video of recently released song Wallah Habibi and captioned it, "Fun fact: It looks warm and sunny but it was actually -1 degrees when we were shooting this portion". The video shows other crew members wearing warn and fuzzy clothes while Alaya can be seen dancing in a stunning red frill dress.

Take a look:

About Wallah Habibi song

The newest song, Wallah Habibi, has been unveiled from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar displayed their dancing prowess, getting into the groove of the catchy beats. Vishal Mishra composed the music, while Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics. The song is brought to life by the voices of Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita.

Advertisement

Shot amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, the song serves as a feast for the eyes. Despite facing extreme weather conditions and intense winds during the shoot in Wadi Rum, the cast and crew exhibited high energy and dedication, resulting in a visually stunning final product.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with AAZ Films, the film features a stellar cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for release in theaters during the festive celebration of Eid in April.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Wallah Habibi OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff groove with Manushi Chhillar-Alaya F in peppy track