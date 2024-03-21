BMCM stars Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, music legends AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

IPL 2024 is all set to kickstart on March 22 and like every year, the opening ceremony is going to be a star-studded one. As per the official announcement, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be performing at the event and they will also be joined by music stars Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more celebs to perform at the IPL 2024 opening ceremony

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming biggie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be setting the stage on fire as they will perform on the opening day ceremony of IPL 2024. Apart from them, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman will also be entertaining the fans with their music.

More about the performances

As per Hindustan Times, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will be seen performing on several patriotic songs along with the regular Bollywood tracks. Sharing the details about the duration of the event, a source informed that the duration of the entire show, including Akshay and Tiger's performance, will be 30 minutes approx.

Sharing more information about the event, the source added, “Besides the musical act, there will also be a never-before-seen AR (Augmented Reality) technology display that's also a highlight of the opening ceremony.”

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's work front

After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be again seen together in Rohit Shetty's Independence Day release Singham Again. The 3rd instalment of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe will have Ajay Devgn in the lead alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay, Tiger, and Arjun Kapoor.

Individually, Akshay will be next seen in Sarfira which is the remake of Suriya's Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film is slated for release on July 12. His upcoming films also include Sky Force, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and more.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will reportedly kickstart Jagan Shakti's Hero No. 1 which brings him alongside Disha Patani. The action star also announced 4th instalment of his Baaghi franchise. The film will hit the cinemas next year.

