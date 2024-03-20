Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sushmita Sen says ‘good looking’ Akshay Kumar came to award show after 12 years

The Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards was hosted in Mumbai on March 18. At the coveted ceremony, several imminent artists who contributed greatly to Indian cinema were honored in their respective fields. The trophy for Coolberg presents the Best Film (Popular Choice) was given to Akshay Kumar for the movie OMG 2.

To present him the award, Chairman Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Sanjay Ghodawat was accompanied by acclaimed actress Sushmita Sen. Before announcing him the winner, she revealed that Kumar hasn’t been to an award ceremony in the last 12 years. Read on!

Sushmita Sen says Akshay Kumar attended an award show after 12 years at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards

On Monday, almost all of Bollywood, the Marathi film industry, and biggies from the TV space gathered under one roof to be part of the third season of Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards. Among the many celebs who returned home with an award was the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar. He received the accolade for Coolberg presents the Best Film (Popular Choice) for his comedy-drama film OMG 2.

Actress Sushmita Sen took over the stage to present him with the prestigious award. As she announced him the winner, the Taali actress took a moment to reveal that it’s after 12 years that he has attended an award show. Sen said, “So, he’s not been to an award ceremony in the last 12 years and boy does his film bring him here. And he’s just so good-looking. Oh My God, ladies and gentlemen, Akshay Kumar.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

An ecstatic Akshay was quick to jump on the stage and receive the award. But before he took the mic and extended his vote of thanks to his team and director Amit Rai, he lovingly greeted Sushmita.

Acknowledging his team's hard work and his director's vision, Kumar said, "Thank you to all of you. Thank you, Pinkvilla, for this award. I am very thankful to my director, Amit Rai. He wrote this film. He made this film on sex education, and this award goes to him." Apart from Kumar, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

Our prestigious partners for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards are:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

Killer - Powered by Sponsor

Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

Coolberg - Beverage Partner

Just Herbs - Glam Partner

Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Complete list of winners ft. Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and more