BMCM Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar reacts to recent failures at box office; 'I've seen continuous 16 flops...'

The much-awaited trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was finally released today at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by the film's lead stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F along with director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

During the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar was asked about his struggle for success at the box office in the recent past. Talking about the same, the actor said that he has always tried to do different genres of films without worrying about the results and that's what he'll do in the future.

Akshay Kumar on his recent failures at the box office

Speaking about his struggle at the box office recently, Akshay Kumar said, "I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another, whether it's success or not success. I've always done it like that from the beginning of my career and nothing has stopped me and I'll keep on doing this. Something which is social, something which is good, something which is comedy, something which is action. I'll always keep on doing different kinds of films."

Further explaining his point, Akshay added, "I am not going to be sticking one point kyunki log kehte hain ke, 'sir aaj comedy aur action bahot chal raha hai (just because people say that lately, comedy and action is doing well),' I should only keep on doing that. I myself start getting bored with that kind of a thing. I want to keep on trying something new whether it's a Toilet Ek Prem Katha or whether it's Airlift or whether Rustom or many other films which I've done. So sometimes success is there, sometimes it's not there. It's not that I haven't seen, I've seen continuous 16 flops in one go in my career and I still stood there and I kept on working hard and I'll still keep on doing that. And this is one film which all of us have done lots of hard work in it and we are going to see the result and I hope, keeping the fingers crossed that this is going to bring good luck to all of us."

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the biggest action thrillers this year. The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play integral roles in the film.

The film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Scheduled for release on April 10, 2024, mark your calendars for this exciting venture.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Soon after BMCM, Akshay will be seen in Sarfira, the Hindi remake of Suriya starring Tamil film titled Soorarai Pottru. Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, the film will hit cinemas on July 12. Akshay will also return as Veer Sooryavanshi in Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

More films starring Akshay that are currently in queue are Welcome to the Jungle, Sky Force, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3.

