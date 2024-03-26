Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's action-packed stunts, wit and face-off will leave you wanting for more

The highly anticipated film of the year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release in the theaters this Eid. The hard-core action thriller led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff has already created significant buzz with its tantalizing promotional assets. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the teaser and music of the film have been well-received by the audiences. Now, a while back, the makers have ignited a considerable amount of excitement by releasing its trailer that introduces the world of a heart-racing blend of action.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer OUT

On March 26, a while back, the creators of the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the eagerly-awaited trailer of the film across various social media platforms. Clocking in at 3 minutes and 31 seconds, the trailer offers a glimpse of some tantalizing glimpses into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role.

The lead duo has been brought on board by Ronit Roy’s character to tame the antagonist who wears an ornate mask, has long hair, and wields a massive machine gun. To accomplish the mission, the duo is joined by Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Apart from action stunts, the film blended with wit, face-off, humor, and drama adds on to the anticipation.

Take a look:

In a statement shared, talking about the movie, Akshay Kumar said, "The combination of action and comedy, coupled with real stunts, makes this project close to my heart. In this film, I have tried to raise the bar, working with a wonderful team and performing real stunts is what I shall remember for a lifetime. We really enjoyed working on the movie, and we hope audiences enjoy watching the real action entertainer!"

While Tiger Shroff mentioned, "The trailer speaks volumes about the cinematic spectacle awaiting viewers. The script is what got us all hooked, and then of course, working alongside Akshay Kumar was a lot of fun, and I can't wait for audiences to experience the thrill."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on April 10th 2024.

