Bollywood Newswrap, July 11: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas in Mumbai for Anant-Radhika's wedding; Kim Kardashian to wear Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga on big day

The entertainment industry is gearing up for the big wedding as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 and news are coming out one after another regarding the couple as the B-town as well as international celebrities getting ready to grace the event.

Before welcoming a new day, let's revisit July 11's top headliners such as Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reaching Mumbai ahead of the wedding to Kim Kardashian set to don a lehenga on the big day and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 12, 2024

1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas land in Mumbai ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 as ahead of their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai in style. The couple greeted the paparazzi before getting into their car. PeeCee wore a striped pastel coordinated outfit paired with stylish eyeglasses. Keeping her hair open, she sported minimal make-up. Meanwhile, her husband Nick looked handsome in a printed coordinated suit paired with white sneakers.

2. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on July 10 as per reports

India Today reported that American media personalities and socialites Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian already reached Mumbai on July 10 to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika. The report also mentioned that Kim is set to wear designer Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga for the big event.

3. Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal host Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha's wedding anniversary party

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and their parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha and Iqbal Ratansi and his wife. He was present at the newlyweds' new house to celebrate Shatrughan and Poonam's marriage anniversary.

While sharing the post, Ghai recalled how he did kanyadaan of his ‘rakhi sister’ Poonam Sinha and now years later they celebrated their wedding anniversary. He captioned it, “My first friend n my first hero in Mumbai SHATRUGHAN SINHA Got married to POONAM SINHA In 1980: 9 July I did the ceremony of KANYADAAN of poonam. My dear rakhi sister for good [accompanied by folded hand emojis]”

4. Kriti Sanon purchases Alibaug property worth Rs 2 crore

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon purchased a 2,000 sq feet premium plot that costs more than Rs 2 crore. It has been mentioned that the plot has a vast green cover that is part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The actress has acquired this property next to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who purchased a 10,000 sq feet plot in April this year.

5. Heeramandi's Jason Shah admits to being addicted to women and s*x

In a chat for the YouTube channel Shaardulogy with Shardul Pandit, Jason Shah who has been receiving praise for his Heeramandi role, opened up about his addiction to women and sex.

The actor said it was alcohol and was smoking about two and a half packs a day. He was also addicted to women. "It was a s*x addiction which was very difficult for me. I think it was one of the bigger ones to leave," Jason added.

