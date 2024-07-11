Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra reaches Mumbai with husband Nick Jonas ahead of couple’s big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot tomorrow on July 12. A while back, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed her attendance at the wedding. On the other hand, global diva Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas has arrived in India to attend the grand celebrations tomorrow.

Today, on July 11, a while back, Priyanka Chopra reached Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas. In a video shared by the paps, the couple was seen exiting the airport in style. One can also see a swanky Rolls-Royce waiting for them. Before getting into the car, the Fashion actress took the glass of beverage from her husband’s hand to pose for the paps at afar.

The duo beamed bright smiles and acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and also waved at them. The couple was requested by the paps to come forward, but Priyanka politely told them, “Baad mein [later]” and went into the car.

Take a look

Upon their arrival, PeeCee dished casual fashion goals in a striped pastel coordinated outfit paired with stylish eyeglasses. She kept her hair open and sported minimal make-up. Meanwhile, her husband Nick Jonas looked handsome in a printed coordinated suit paired with white sneakers.

Priyanka Chopra's travel diaries from Dubai to Mumbai, courtesy Instagram

It is worth-mentioning that ahead of her arrival, Priyanka shared several stories on her Instagram handle as well. A video posted in the day from the flight captured the clouds. Gushing over the same, she wrote alongside the video, “Something so satisfying about descending through the clouds.”

Hours later another video posted by her captured the rains of the city as she gushed, “Mumbai monsoon” and the last photograph featured the actress holding her husband’s hand. Giving a glimpse of her travel diary from Dubai to Mumbai, she exclaimed, “#AnantandRadhika[accompanied by red-heart emojis].”

Take a look

The grand wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will take place tomorrow at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This will be followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and the wedding reception on July 14.

Several Bollywood A-listers, politicians, industrialists and Hollywood celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jay Shetty and more are expected to attend the grand-celebrations.

