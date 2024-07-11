Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches Mumbai; a sea of priests enter Antilia for sacred ceremonies

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to exchange vows with his childhood sweetheart Radhika Merchant. The couple will tie the knot tomorrow, July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Guests already have started reaching Mumbai for the big day. A while ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the airport to attend the wedding tomorrow. On the other hand, a video of a sea of priests entering Antilia surfaced on social media.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

On July 11, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal reached Mumbai. She was clicked getting into her car after reaching the city. The notable personality also folded hands to greet the paparazzi as she left the place.

On the other hand, Antilia is already decked up for the wedding, and a video on Instagram shows a number of priests entering the house to conduct the sacred ceremonies.

Pritam and Nikhita Gandhi to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

A few days ago, Pikvilla exclusively learned that Indian composer and musician Pritam Chakraborty and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi are all set to perform on July 12 and 13 in the celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

The couple will tie the knot on July 12, while there is an event of Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings on July 13. On the other hand, the wedding reception will take place on July 14.

More about Anant-Radhika's Mehendi ceremony from groom's side

The event took place on July 10 at Antilia. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, Ananya Panday, and others graced the ceremony.

Guest list for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event

India Today reported that the Shubh Aashirwad event that will take place on July 13 will be graced by several Bollywood celebrities.

The event will start from 6 pm onwards at the Jio World Centre. The dress code for the ceremony is Indian Formal. Speaking about the guest list, the report mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and others will be present.

Moreover, the list also features political leaders such as the Thackeray family, Eknath Shinde, and Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

