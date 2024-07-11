PIC: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal host Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha's wedding anniversary party; Subhash Ghai pens heartfelt note

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha marked their 44th wedding anniversary on July 9. Reports mentioned that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who recently tied the knot, would be hosting a cozy dinner for the couple. Most recently, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, a close friend of the Sinha family, shared a sneak peek from the memorable celebration.

Subhash Ghai gives peek into Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam's anniversary celebration at Sonakshi and Zaheer Iqbal's place

A while back, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram handle and dropped an endearing picture with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and their parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam Sinha and Iqbal Ratansi and his wife. The entire clan was seen flaunting a bright smile for the camera as they got the momentous occasion captured in the camera.

While sharing the post, Ghai recalled how he did kanyadaan of his ‘rakhi sister’ Poonam Sinha and now years later they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

He expressed in the caption, “My first friend n my first hero in Mumbai SHATRUGHAN SINHA Got married to POONAM SINHA In 1980 : 9 July I did the ceremony of KANYADAAN of poonam. My dear rakhi sister for good [accompanied by folded hand emojis]”

He further added, “Last night 9 July we again celebrated their marriage anniversary at Sonakshi Zaheer home with fun laughter n nostalgia I Was happy to see shatru healthy n joyful [accompanied by a hug and dance emoji] God bless both a happy life. [accompanied by a red-heart, hug and folded hand emoji].”

About Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's anniversary celebrations hosted by Sonakshi and Zaheer

It is worth mentioning that a news report published in Times Now had revealed that Sonakshi and her husband Zaheer planned to celebrate a lavish dinner party on July 9 at their Bandra residence.

The special family dinner was hosted to celebrate veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha’s sixth victory in the Lok Sabha elections and, of course, the 44th wedding anniversary with Poonam Sinha.

According to the portal, the Dabangg actress had “spared no expense to make this celebration truly unforgettable.” The evening was claimed to have gourmet delights and soulful music to contribute to the special evening.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal after dating for seven years got married on June 23 in an intimate registered wedding. This was followed by a grand reception which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

