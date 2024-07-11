After Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon purchases property worth Rs 2 crore in Alibaug: REPORT

Kriti Sanon has been in the industry for a significant period of time now. She has carved a niche for herself with her path-breaking roles in various films. Following two successive releases with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew in 2024, recent reports suggest that the actress has purchased a property in the beach town of Alibaug.

Kriti Sanon invests in Alibaug property worth Rs 2 crore

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon has acquired a 2,000 sq feet premium plot that costs more than Rs 2 crore. It has been mentioned that the plot has a vast green cover that is part of a project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The actress has acquired this property next to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who purchased a 10,000 sq feet plot in April this year.

Kriti Sanon expresses happiness on the investment

Talking about her investment with society, the Crew actress was quoted as saying, “I am now a proud and happy landowner at The House of Abhinandan Lodha, beautiful development, Sol De Alibaug. Buying land on my own has been quite an empowering journey and I have had my eyes on Alibaug, for a while. I was pretty clear about what I was looking for - peace, privacy, and a great investment addition to my portfolio.”

The actress further mentioned that her father was also impressed with her investment. She highlighted the aspects of the property being at the prime location and less than 20 minutes away from Mandwa Jetty, which checked all the boxes for her. The actress lauded the housing society for making the process of purchase easy for her, as she stated that there couldn’t have been any better time for her to invest in Alibaug than right now.

Kriti Sanon's work front

After tasting success in two successive releases with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the actress will be next seen in Do Patti. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale respectively. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

The mystery thriller Do Patti will be released this year on Netflix.

