Boney Kapoor admits 'resenting' Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun's past relationships; reveals how he dealt with those 'situations'

Apart from taking an interest in their films, Bollywood buffs show a keen interest in an actor's personal life as well. This majorly includes their dating life. Talking about Boney Kapoor’s kids, all of them seem to be happy in their personal space. Be it Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor with her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, and Anshula Kapoor with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. But did you know the producer has resented their relationships on many occasions?

Boney Kapoor admits kids mature faster today

Boney Kapoor who has been on a promotional spree for his film Maidaan, recently in a chat with News 18 opened up about his children’s relationships. He admitted that he has never been the sort of father who spoke to his children about their dating choices. He added that it is their personal life and he can talk to them just once or twice and share his opinion.

Having said that, Boney also added, “Children, today, mature much faster as compared to our generation. You can’t push them into toeing the line or thinking in the way you do.” Talking about his own children, Boney revealed that he just lets them be as they are grown-ups. Comparing today's times to his time, the producer added that the world has shrunk today and it is easier to form your own opinion.

Boney Kapoor 'resented' his kids' relationships

Boney Kapoor also admitted that he hasn’t always approved of his kid's relationships. Without pointing out a single name amongst Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor or Anshula Kapoor, the producer of Maidaan said, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi’s relationships but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”

About Maidaan

Backed by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film will be released worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on April 10, 2024.

