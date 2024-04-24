Khushi Kapoor’s mauve kurta accompanied by black Bottega Veneta bag is fresh, breezy and fabulous

As the scorching summer sun takes center stage, it’s time to revamp our wardrobes with clothing that not only keeps us cool but also adds a touch of style to our look. And what better way to beat the heat in fashion than cotton kurtas?

Cotton kurtas have become summer essentials not just recently but for a long time now and for a good reason. Their lightweight and breathable fabric makes them the perfect choice for combating the blazing heat while still looking put together. It's not just us; even celebrities like Khushi Kapoor swear by cotton kurtas for the hot months.

Just this evening, Khushi was spotted in the city, and she was seen wearing a breathable cotton kurta. Her decision further solidified the status of cotton kurtas as a must-have summer staple. Let’s break down her summer look.

Khushi Kapoor's summer ethnic look

Amidst the heat of the summer evening, Khushi Kapoor caught attention in her mauve-colored cotton kurta adorned with intricate chikankari floral embroidery in a similar shade. The embroidery delicately embellished her kurta's full sleeves and round neckline. The Archies actress epitomized elegance and comfort in the ensemble. The delicate chikankari floral embroidery elevated her simple kurta and created a visually appealing ensemble.

She paired the kurta with flared palazzos in a similar shade and adorned them with similar chikankari floral embroidery, which created a cohesive outfit. Her ensemble served as a reminder that style and comfort need not be mutually exclusive. With the right outfit choice, one can stay cool and chic even amid the summer heat.

Khushi’s accessories and glam

While Khushi Kapoor’s ensemble spoke volumes in simplicity, her attention to detail with accessories was equally striking. Pairing her kurta with brown flip-flops, she not only matched her summer vibe but ensured comfort for her stroll.

Adding an elegant touch, she adorned her wrists with a gold bracelet, wore a dainty pendant around her neck, and opted for a small round hoop earrings. To elevate her look, Khushi carried a chic Bottega Veneta bag, adding a touch of luxe to her ensemble. The black color beautifully contrasted with her mauve kurta.

Khushi is a beautiful young actress who knows how to enhance her natural beauty. She flaunted a radiant base with just a touch of blush to add a subtle glow to her cheeks. Her nails were adorned with pink nail polish, adding a feminine touch to her look. With perfectly arched brows and neatly combed hair left open, the actress exudes elegance. And to top it all off, her adorable smile completed her look, adding a touch of warmth.

