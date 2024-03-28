Maidaan Team India Hain Hum song OUT: Ajay Devgn starrer anthem is dedicated to Indian athletes

The long-awaited Ajay Devgn starrer is finally gearing up for its debut this year. The film has been creating a massive stir on the internet following its gripping storyline. The adrenaline-pumping trailer of the film was released a few days back, offering a glimpse into the real-life tale of an unsung hero, Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who, along with his Indian Football Team, made history that has been forgotten by the world. Infusing excitement amongst the audiences, the makers have recently unveiled the latest track, Team India Hain Hum for the audiences.

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan's Team India Hain Hum song OUT

A while back, the makers of Maidaan dropped the latest track from the movie led by Ajay Devgn. The latest song is titled, Team India Hain Hum which promises to serve as an anthem for all the athletes who dedicate their lives to bringing glory to India. The song clocking in at 2 minutes 48 seconds embodies the emotions, adrenaline, and excitement that every Indian athlete experiences when they represent the tricolor—a sentiment that unites the entire nation in cheering for them.

The song has been composed by the music maestro AR Rahman and sung by Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar while Manoj Muntashir, Slow Cheeta and Davinder Singh have penned the track. Sharing the update on social media handle, Ajay wrote, “Soch ek, samajh ek, dil ek aur dimag ek leke #Maidaan mein aa gayi hai team India! #TeamIndiaHainHum - SONG OUT NOW”

Talking about the spirit of Team India Hain Hum displayed through this incredible song, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma shares, "We are all very close to the story of the film which encompasses an array of emotions including perseverance, a never give up attitude and a unified love for the nation. I wanted to bring forth this emotion through a song and that’s how Team India Hain Hum was born. Sportsman or not, this song is a call-out to the whole nation to stand as one."

Backed by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film will be released worldwide in theaters this Eid, 2024 on 10th April 2024.

