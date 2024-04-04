Boney Kapoor says Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers: 'No superstar ensures box office success'

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan recently sent social media into a frenzy after the three of them danced together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony. After this, fans expressed their eagerness to see the three Khans together in a film. Now, in a recent interview, producer Boney Kapoor praised them and said that they are going to enjoy a long career.

Boney Kapoor talks about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

During a recent interaction with the Press Trust of India (PTI), Boney Kapoor said that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan will enjoy long careers.

Talking about them, the producer also shared, "No superstar ensures a box office success. The superstar can only assure a sense of potential business a film could have. Rest is dependent on how the film is shaped. So, it basically boils down to what the content is. Bigger the star, lesser the risk. You got several verticals which are not theatricals, like OTT, satellites and audio. These are verticals that do not depend on the box office."

He also praised Ajay Devgn and said that he "stands out" and has done all types of films. According to Kapoor, Ajay can mold himself to any character which means he can walk with laurels at any party because he gives his all.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan's work front

SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer. His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He has teamed up with Karan Johar for The Bull, directed by Vishnuvardhan of Shershaah fame.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan has not announced his next film but has two major films lined up as a producer. His next production, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role, is slated to release on Christmas 2024. After that, his next production, Lahore 1947, is expected to hit cinemas on Republic Day 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead along with Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, and more.

