Aamir Khan's next Sitaare Zameen Par to revolve around Down Syndrome topic: REPORT

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Aamir Khan is teaming up with RS Prasanna for a social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor who turned director with the emotional drama Taare Zameen Par narrated a captivating story where he also starred alongside Darsheel Safary. The film shed light on the lesser-known condition of dyslexia and now according to a report, his next film Sitaare Zameen Par will revolve around Down Syndrome.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par will focus on Down Syndrome

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan's next project Sitaare Zameen Par will be focusing on Down Syndrome.

A source close to the development revealed, “Just like Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan wanted to bring focus on another condition that gets stigmatized in our society through Sitaare Zameen Par. That’s when he found a heartfelt story that sheds light on Down Syndrome and what people dealing with that go through. He wants to handle the subject very sensitively and create an impact that makes people suffering from the syndrome be treated as equals.”

The source further added that other details about the film are under wraps and whether Khan will make his directorial comeback with the film or produce it is yet to be revealed.

Aamir Khan shares details about Sitaare Zameen Par's shooting schedule

Earlier in February this year, after the Laapataa Ladies screening, Aamir Khan engaged with the media and opened up about his upcoming film. In a conversation with Indian Express, he shared an update about Sitaare Zameen Par. He stated, “I began shooting for my next film last week. We aim for a Christmas release this year. Let's hope it comes by Christmas.” Aamir referred to his announced project, Sitaare Zameen Par."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Genelia D’Souza (Deshmukh) is the female lead in the film. Aamir finalized his appearance and engaged in numerous reading sessions with the cast. The shoot of Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to be an extensive schedule of 70 to 80 working days, making it one of Aamir's fastest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

