Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday marks grandparents’ wedding anniversary with heartwarming family PIC, see here

Ananya Panday is currently busy with the last leg of the promotions of her OTT debut web series, Call Me Bae. But amid her hectic schedule, the actress was standing behind her grandparents who celebrated another year of marital bliss. AP’s mom Bhavana Pandey recently dropped a cute family picture with everyone celebrating the elderly couple.

A couple of hours ago, Bhavana Pandey took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her happy family. In the frame, she was joined by her husband, actor Chunky Panday, and their daughter, actress Ananya Panday. The trio joined to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Ananya’s grandparents. Sharing the image, Bhavana penned, “Happy anniversary Mom and Dad. We love you” along with a red heart emoji.

Call Me Bae, led by Ananya Panday is just around the corner. Ahead of the eight-episode show’s release on Amazon Prime Video, the actress sat down with Pinkvilla for a quick chat. While talking about the upcoming entertainer, along with her co-stars Muskkaan Jaferi and Niharika Lyra Dutt, the Dream Girl 2 actress opened up about the person she would like to be with on a deserted Island.

When she was asked this question during the rapid-fire round, she was quick to name Ranveer Singh. Backing her statement with a reason, she said, “Ranveer because he’d entertain me with some dance or something. I don’t want to get bored.” When asked how much she would rate herself out of 10, Panday said, “I can’t do this….Like 3... How can I rate myself as an actor?” To this, her reel besties Niharika Dutt and Muskkaan Jaferi jumped in to state that she should say a better number, Panday agreed to give herself a 7 out of 10.

For those who don't know, director Collin D'Cunha’s comedy-drama television series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. Bankrolled by Karan Johar under his production house, Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is penned by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

