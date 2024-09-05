What to watch in September 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae, 11 movies and series releasing THIS month

September 2024 has just started and the makers have already flooded the audience with enough content to keep them entertained the entire month. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders to Ananya Panday’s debut OTT web series, Call Me Bae, there are several movies and web shows that can leave cinema lovers spoilt for choice. But if you aren’t updated with the content coming your way in the next 30 days, then fret not!

Glance at 11 movies/web shows to watch in September 2024:

1. Call Me Bae

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Star Cast: Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, Mini Mathur

Director: Collin D'Cunha

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

After showcasing her mettle on 70 mm, Ananya Panday is all set to take over the streaming space with her debut web series, Call Me Bae. The eight-episode series revolves around Bella (Bae) Chowdhury who suddenly finds herself struggling to make ends meet in Mumbai after living a lavish lifestyle in Delhi.

2. Tanaav 2

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Star Cast:

Director: E. Niwas

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Remember the 2022 gripping Tanaav? Well, the Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn streaming series is returning with Season 2 with E. Niwas helming the second instalment. The part of the series, which is a remake of the Israeli series Fauda, will feature Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Gaurav Arora, Arslan Goni, Shashank Arora, Satyadeep Misra, and Amit Gaur.

3. Visfot

Release Date: September 6, 2024

Star Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat, Krystle D'Souza, Riddhi Dogra

Director: Kookie Gulati

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Brace yourself because Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan are on the small screen to showcase their never-before avatar. Writers Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal have penned a story of a family's cramped life in Mumbai that is laced with betrayal and corruption. As the stars struggle to survive in the big city, their original character is unveiled, layer by layer in Visfot.

4. Kill

Release Date: September 6, 2024 (OTT release)

Star Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan

Director: Nikhil Nagesh Bhat

Genre: Action/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Backed by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain, Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 2023. Months later, it was theatrically released in India on July 5, 2024. After seeing the positive public response, the makers have decided to release it on OTT tomorrow.

5. The Buckingham Murders

Release Date: September 13

Star Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar

Director: Hansal Mehta

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

Ever since the news of Kareena Kapoor Khan starring in Hansal Mehta’s next thriller, The Buckingham Murders, spread like wildfire, her fans have been waiting with bated breath. After the success of her OTT thriller, Jaane Jaan, the expectations of cinephiles from the actress have grown manifold. But will she be able to live up to the hype? Well, one has to watch the movie in theaters to find that out.

6. Sector 36

Release Date: September 13

Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana,

Director: Aditya Nimbalkar

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Sector 36, Vikrant Massey is all set to terrorize the city as a serial killer while cop Deepak Dobriyal is levied with the responsibility of getting to the death of the killing. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is loosely based on the 2006 Noida serial murders (Nithari Killings).

7. Berlin

Release Date: September 13, 2024

Star Cast: Rahul Bose, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Atul Sabharwal

Genre: Spy/Thriller

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

The spy thriller film, Berlin, had its world premiere, back in 2023, at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Well, in the next couple of days, everyone will be able to watch it on OTT. The movie that revolves around a deaf man who becomes entangled in a conspiracy is also penned by Atul Sabharwal.

8. Adbhut

Release Date: September 15, 2024

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Director: Sabbir Khan

Genre: Horror

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Sony Max

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of a spy, Vishal Salgoankar, in the most shocking film of the year, according to the makers. Looking at the trailer of Adbhut, the audience was intrigued by the intense mystery and the lead actor’s gripping role.

9. Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

Release Date: September 15, 2024

Star Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Manoj Pahwa, Prateik Babbar, Kumud Mishra

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

Actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha decided to take viewers on a rollercoaster of fun and emotions with Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. While a grand celebration takes an unexpected turn, the audience can be assured of the laughter coming their way.

10. Yudhra

Release Date: September 20

Star Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Genre: Action

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

After sharing the screen with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to entertain the audience with Yudhra. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment, it is penned by Shridhar Raghavan with Farhan contributing to the dialogues.

11. Binny and Family

Release Date: September 20

Star Cast: Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan, Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Himani Shivpuri, Naman Tripathy

Director: Ssanjay Tripaathy

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: In cinemas

Filmmaker Ssanjay Tripaathy has tried to start a conversation around family bonds and the generation gap in this family drama. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Wave Band Productions, it is sure to make the viewers emotional leaving them with some food for thought.

