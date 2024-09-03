EXCLUSIVE: Call Me Bae’s Ananya Panday spills beans on Siddhant Chaturvedi's reaction to his reference in trailer; says THIS

The trailer of the upcoming series Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, was released in August 2024. It gave a glimpse of the entertainment that awaits the audience and also contained a reference to Siddhant Chaturvedi, which quickly went viral. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ananya spilled the beans about Siddhant’s reaction to the same.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ananya Panday was asked how Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to his reference in the trailer of Call Me Bae. In response, Ananya mentioned that he posted an Instagram story about it. When questioned if everyone was taking it well, the actress said, “Ya, ya, because it's a part of the show. It’s fun, and if you watch it in context of the show, it's a part of a scene.”

Niharika Dutt, who is also a part of the series, further talked about the scene getting attention. She stated, “And I feel like the people who’ve edited the trailer, they’ve done such a smart job. I feel like they've put that question and that shot into the trailer, at the end of the trailer, because they know it’ll get traction. So I guess it's doing a good job.”

For the uninitiated, in the above-mentioned scene, Ananya tells a security guard, “Majburiyon se main guzar rahi hun, bhaiya (I’m the one who is struggling, brother),” to which he responds with, “Aapki majburi jahan shuru hoti hai, wahan tak pahunchna hi toh humara sapna hai (Your struggle is what our dreams are made of).” It will take you back to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s similar comment about Ananya's struggle in an old interview.

Siddhant had shared the trailer on his Instagram story and praised Ananya. He said, “@ananyapanday in your element and how! @collindcunha best wishes to the whole team! Looks super fun! (red heart emoji).” Regarding his reference, he added, “PS. love the last part (laughing emoji). @primevideoin @dharmamovies @karanjohar.”

Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. The show is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

