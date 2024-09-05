Call Me Bae Screening: Ananya Panday's besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor raise glam quotient; Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor join

Ananya Panday is all set to make her OTT debut with the web series Call Me Bae. But before the Collin Dcunha directorial show premieres on Amazon Prime on September 6, 2024, a special star-studded screening was hosted in Mumbai. The event saw some popular names of B-town make stylish appearances at the venue.

The lead actress, Ananya Panday, was dressed in that green outfit to impress her fans. She matched her trappy heels with her dress. Her hair was stylish, and she wore dewy makeup, adding some definition to her eyes. With blingy green earrings and her pretty smile, she posed for the paparazzi.

The sweetest part was when her parents, actor Chunky Panday and designer Bhavna Pandey, arrived donning matching hoodies. They rooted for her daughter and the show, Call Me Bae by getting her face from the series printed on that piece of clothing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, actress Suhana Khan, arrived to show support to her bestie, Ananya. Like a breath of fresh air, she made an entrance in a long, body-hugging, floral gown in white and pink with a matching luxury bag. With a dainty necklace, minimal makeup, and half-tied hair, she posed.

She was joined by two pretty youngsters, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. While Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter looked stylish, wearing a denim skirt with a satin brown shirt, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's little girl wore a matching two-piece set for the night.

The dashing sibling duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked dapper together at the event. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s kids came together and had at the event. For the movie night, the Sky Force actress went in a denim jumpsuit. She amped it up with a pair of black high heels, a watch, and a matching bag. As for her brother, Ibrahim sported a gray tee with black denims and white sneakers.

In another video, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen catching up with Kartik Aaryan at the event. The trio laughed out loud at their internal jokes, which everyone wants to know now. Don’t miss how Kartik and Sara get away as they walk and talk into the screening.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the web show under his banner Dharmatic Entertainment, was also present at the event. Known for his quirky fashion sense, he didn’t disappoint at the premiere. KJo arrived wearing a white shirt with a red kiss printed on it, which grabbed all eyeballs. He paired it up with a pair of black pants and matching shoes.

Actor Veer Pahariya, who will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in Sky Force, rocked an all-black look at the screening of Call Me Bae. Penned by Ishita Moitra, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

Vedang Raina, who is the talk of the town for dating actress Khushi Kapoor, also made heads turn with his effortless look at the event. He donned a white t-shirt with black pants and layered it up with a casual shirt. Just look at his killer smile.

Others who stepped into the event looking their fashionable best were Tamannaah Bhatia, Shikhar Pahariya, Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, Mini Mathur, Aaliyah Kashyap, Kabir Khan, Kill actor Lakshya, Karishma Tanna, Daina Penty, Shweta Tiwary, Palak Tiwary, Orry, Varun Sood, Radhika Madan, Shweta Tripathi, Urvashi Rautela, Alizeh Agnihotri, Pashmina Roshan, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt and Ananya’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-star Adarsh Gourav, among others.

