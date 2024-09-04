Ranveer Singh is back to bay just in time to welcome his first child with Deepika Padukone; WATCH

Ranveer Singh must be wrapping up all his pending work so that he can be next to his dearest wife, actress Deepika Padukone when she delivers their first child. A while ago, on September 4, the father-to-be was spotted coming out of Mumbai airport, looking dapper as always. The actor stunned his fans as he made an unexpected exit from the venue.

In the clip, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star slayed his airport look. For a comfortable journey, Ranveer Singh sported a white warm athleisure set over a t-shirt in the same color. The actor layered his outfit with a trench coat in black and sported black and white sneakers.

The star added on a pair of black eyewear and a cap in an attempt to conceal his identity in a public place. He also carried a matching crossbody bag along. But it’s difficult to hide from eagle-eyed admirers and the ever-ready paparazzi. Before entering his luxury car, Singh bid the shutterbugs a sweet goodbye with a wave.

Last month, Pinkvilla exclusively unearthed that Ranveer would start the shoot of his upcoming project with director Aditya Dhar on July 25. We also reported that the multi-starrer film will be going on floors in Thailand. A source close to the development told us that the first schedule of the film will take place in Thailand.

Sharing more about the upcoming entertainer, the informant added, “It’s a film set in the golden era of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. The team unites for the international leg, followed by schedules in India and UAE.” It was also revealed that the screenplay is based out of some incredible true events from the history of R&AW.

Moreover, the team is also going to make the official announcement soon. “Ranveer is excited to venture into the new world of agents with Aditya Dhar’s next. While Sanjay Dutt plays the negative turn in the film, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal will be seen as a part of the Indian System,” the source added.

So, chances are that Ranveer might be returning after wrapping the first schedule of his upcoming movie. Back to Ranveer and Deepika Padukone’s baby. Several reports suggest that they might welcome their baby on September 28.

